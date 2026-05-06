System: Exploring the battle between power & justice

‘Prime Video’ announced May 22 as the worldwide premiere date of its upcoming ‘Prime Original’ movie ‘System’. Directed by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari and produced by Pammi Baweja, Harman Baweja and Smitha Baliga, the movie is a courtroom thriller that promises to surprise at every turn.

Written by Harman Baweja, Arun Sukumar, Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, Tasneem Lokhandwala and Akshat Ghildial, ‘System’ features Sonakshi Sinha, Jyotika and Ashutosh Gowariker in lead roles, with Preeti Agarwal, Adinath Kothare, Aashriya Mishra, Gaurav Pandey and Sayandeep Gupta in pivotal roles.

‘System’ is a high-stakes courtroom thriller that follows the unlikely connection between Neha Rajvansh (Sonakshi Sinha), a public prosecutor and Sarika Rawat (Jyotika), a courtroom stenographer who comes from a humble background. Despite their distinctly different social standings, the team comes together to fight for justice and truth, even if it means going up against the most powerful.

“‘System’ is a powerful and thrilling drama that explores themes of ambition, justice and ethics. With Director Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari at the helm and backed by Baweja Studios, ‘System’ will surprise you at each stage, making for compelling viewing. Led by power-packed performances by Sonakshi Sinha and Jyothika, we believe the movie has the potential to resonate strongly with audiences across the world when it releases on ‘Prime Video’ on May 22,” said Nikhil Madhok, director & head of ‘Originals’, ‘Prime Video, India’.

Harman Baweja, producer from Baweja Studios, said, “‘System’ is a gripping legal drama that brings together two headstrong women from contrasting worlds, bound by their own ideas of justice. Brought to life through powerful performances by Sonakshi Sinha, Jyotika and Ashutosh Gowariker, the movie reflects our shared vision of telling meaningful, cinematic stories.”