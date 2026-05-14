See You at Work Tomorrow: From burnout to butterflies!

Get ready to fall in love… right at your desk. ‘Prime Video’ announced June 22 as the global premiere date for its upcoming Korean series ‘See You at Work Tomorrow!’.

If you’ve ever caught feelings between meetings or found sparks in the most unexpected places, this one’s for you. Blending sharp workplace satire with slow-burn romance, ‘See You at Work Tomorrow!’ delivers a fresh, relatable take on office life, where deadlines are tight, emotions run high and love might just be the most unpredictable project of all.

Led by fan-favourite stars Seo In-guk (‘Boyfriend on Demand’, ‘Death’s Game’, ‘Doom at Your Service’) and Park Ji-hyun (‘You and Everything Else’, ‘Hidden Face’, ‘Flex x Cop’), the series follows Cha Ji-yoon, a once-driven product planner now running on autopilot and her notoriously icy boss Kang Si-woo, a man known throughout the office as the ‘Three-No Man’: no smiles, no small talk, no apologies. But beneath his frosty exterior? A hidden warmth that slowly begins to surface, especially when Ji-yoon enters his world.

Ji-yoon, on the other hand, has mastered the art of doing just enough to get by. By day, she’s dependable and composed; by night, she’s all about comfort food, gaming and keeping life - and love - strictly low-stakes. Burned by the past, she’s locked her heart away until Si-woo’s quiet sincerity starts to break through her carefully built walls.

Based on the hit ‘Kakao Webtoon’ by ‘McQueen Studio’, the series captures the reality of modern work culture with humour, heart and just the right amount of emotional chaos. It’s about showing up - even when life feels overwhelming - and discovering that sometimes, the most meaningful connections happen when you least expect them.

Produced by ‘Studio Dragon’ and ‘Kross Pictures’, the series is directed by Cho Eun-sol (‘Perfect Shot’, ‘My Beautiful Apartment’) and written by Kim Kyung-min (‘Born Again’ co-writer).

So, mark your calendars: June 22 is your next must-watch day. Because this time, clocking in might just mean falling in love.