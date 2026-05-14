Rasika Dugal reveals what she had to 'unlearn' while working on 'Kartavya'

Rasika Dugal, who will be seen sharing the screen with Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan for the first time in ‘Kartavya’, revealed what quality of Saif she admired and also tried to imbibe during the shoot.

The ‘Mirzapur’ actress shared that some actors are naturally capable of not just performing their parts but also being fully aware of all that is taking place on the set, something which Rasika admittedly struggles to do. She confessed that while on the set, she often remains in her own head, unable to carry others with her.

When asked what she unlearned on the sets of ‘Kartavya’, Rasika said, “There are some actors who are able to sort of understand what is happening on the set entirely and do their job also, which I saw Saif do very beautifully.”

“I feel that sometimes when I am on set, I can only be in my own head a little bit and not really be able to carry everybody together with me, and not even sort of take on that responsibility. So, I unlearned how to do that because I saw him do that so beautifully,” she added.

Previously, Rasika shared her experience of working with Saif. She revealed that she found the ‘Cocktail’ actor extremely fun to work with.

“It’s great to have a co-actor who has a super sense of humour and is so much fun to work with! I really admire how he has sustained a successful career for over three decades and constantly reinvented himself. I thoroughly enjoyed working with him,” she said.

Directed and written by Pulkit, ‘Kartavya’ also features Sanjay Mishra, Zakir Hussain, Manish Chaudhari and Saurabh Dwivedi in significant roles, along with others. The film is slated to premiere on streaming giant ‘Netflix’ on May 15.