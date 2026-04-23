Ranveer Singh doesn’t see 'Dhurandhar' as his film: Sara Arjun

Sara Arjun has emerged as one of Bollywood’s freshest faces following the success of ‘Dhurandhar’. Despite a career spanning over 15 years, the 20-year-old actress has managed to strike a fine balance between her professional journey and personal life, making her recent rise feel refreshingly new. She recently opened up about her experience working with Ranveer Singh in the Aditya Dhar directorial.

Speaking to ‘Femina India’, Sara said, “I’m just in such awe of the actor Ranveer is - the dedication he brings to his craft. For all these reasons, nobody can top my experience with him as a co-actor. He’s protective of the result, the way a child is protective of something they love. Nobody will ever top Ranveer Singh as a co-actor. He really believes it’s not his film; it’s everybody’s film. And he’s like that, not just with actors - he treats technicians, spot boys, every crew member with the same respect. He never lets his seniority come across as superiority.”

When asked whether she anticipated the film’s scale and the response it has received, Sara shared, “Everything about ‘Dhurandhar’ - the cast, the technicians, the direction - was solid, but what gave us the most faith was the script. It was incredibly detailed. When something is so well written and the vision is so clear, you instinctively feel like it will work.”

Reflecting on success, she added, “It’s not about scale or critical or commercial success. It’s about an inner voice telling me I have grown from yesterday. That sense of fulfilment is what matters the most.”

Talking about her approach to acting, Sara explained, “Sometimes, you really have to forget who you are and just focus on the emotion - how deeply the character would feel it - and go for it. Contrary to what many might believe, I don’t think I have grown up on camera just because I started acting young. I owe a lot to my parents for protecting my personal life.”

She also spoke about her process, saying she doesn’t rely on personal emotional memories. “People often ask how I portray intense emotions like marital conflict or loss. I don’t use personal memories because they’re temporary. If I rely on real-life pain, I’d exhaust that emotion quickly. That’s not the way I want to work.”

Sara credited her father for being her constant support. “I can’t imagine reaching anywhere without my father’s presence. It’s not even 50-50 - he’s held my hand throughout. He considers acting a sacred art and that value has been passed on to me. For me, it’s always about living up to the standards he has set. He taught me to ‘do and forget’ - not even look at the monitor while on set - and I have taken that lesson very seriously.”