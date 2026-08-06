Netflix renews romantic drama ‘Musafir Café’ for a second season

Mumbai: Streaming giant ‘Netflix’ announced that Vikrant Massey, Vedika Pinto and Mahima Makwana-starrer romantic drama ‘Musafir Café’ has been renewed for a second season. The series, which gained popularity soon after its release last month, revolves around the characters of Chander, Sudha and Preeti as they navigate love and life through a series of choices.

The next chapter, the streamer said, will answer some of the questions audiences have been living with after they watched the story.

“‘Musafir Café’ has captured the hearts of audiences all over. The conversations about the show have hijacked the Internet with debates about the ending and what lies ahead, the dialogues, the characters and the music. Romance as a genre, when done right, captures hearts and conversations as no other genre does. We are bullish about building this genre, like we built comedy for our members. And I’m happy to announce ‘Musafir Café’ S02 will be an integral part of that slate. We can’t wait to take this tale of love and longing into its next exciting phase,” Tanya Bami, Series Head, ‘Netflix India’ said.

The series creator and writer Sharanya Rajgopal said she is overwhelmed with the outpouring of love for the show.

Directed by Ruchir Arun and based on the characters from the beloved novel by Divya Prakash Dubey, the series is produced by ‘Terribly Tiny Tales’ (TTT) and ‘Homemade Stories’. Besides the three leads, it also features Adil Hussain, Rajeev Siddhartha, Anubha Fatehpuria, Loveleen Mishra and Sadia Siddiqui.