Mithun Chakraborty and Locket Chatterjee hit out at politics of ‘ban’ in Bengal

BJP leader and actor Mithun Chakraborty was in a jovial mood at a promotional event in Kolkata on Thursday for his son Namashi Chakraborty’s upcoming film ‘Aakhri Sawal’. The film, which also stars Sanjay Dutt, is based on the 100-year journey of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh. Namashi was accompanied by actors Sameera Reddy and Tridha Choudhury. BJP leader Locket Chatterjee also attended the event at Mithun’s invitation.

During the event, both Mithun and Locket spoke strongly against the ‘ban culture’ in Bengal. Mithun said he was hurt when his film ‘The Bengal Files’ was banned in his home state. Locket, meanwhile, claimed that artistes often face discrimination because of their political affiliations. “This change in power was much needed in West Bengal and it came at the right time. Now, nothing will be banned. No film will be banned. ‘The Bengal Files’ was banned in Bengal last year, but the film will now be re-released in the state in a big way. My son Namashi and I acted in the film, yet it was banned. I have acted in more than 375 films, but none of them has ever been banned apart from ‘The Bengal Files’,” said the National Award-winning actor.

The ‘Mrigayaa’ actor also praised his son’s performance in ‘Aakhri Sawal’, saying he had done a ‘good job’ and made him proud.

Locket, who was once active in the Bengali film industry, alleged that she, too, had faced restrictions after joining the BJP in 2014. “I recall that several producers with whom I had contracts later told me I would not be able to work in their films. But with the BJP in power in Bengal, artistes will be able to work freely. Everyone should get the opportunity to work. Artistes should be recognised for their work, not their political inclination,” she said.

Speaking about women’s freedom in Bengal, Locket added, “Bengali women are smart and independent. They should be able to wear whatever they like and go wherever they want without fear.”