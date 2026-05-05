Meet the Indians who ruled Met Gala 2026

Making his Met Gala debut, filmmaker and producer Karan Johar didn’t mince words, crediting his dear friend Shah Rukh Khan for his journey.

Wearing a six-foot hand-painted cape inspired by the art of iconic Raja Ravi Varma, complete with intricate zardozi embroidery, the ‘Kuch Kuch Hota Hai’ filmmaker said, “Shah Rukh is the reason I stand here today. He is a large part of my career repertoire.”

The outfit, designed by his close friend Manish Malhotra, also paid tribute to Indian cinema. Malhotra himself was present at the Met Gala and like Johar, wore a black ensemble with an architectural cape, his look serving as a tribute to his hometown, Mumbai. Last year, Shah Rukh Khan made his Met Gala debut.

Held at New York’s Metropolitan Museum of Art, this year’s Met Gala theme, ‘Costume Art’, brought together global stars, including Indian celebrities whose outfits blended art, fashion and tradition. From Bollywood icons to business leaders, their red carpet appearances reflected Indian heritage in a modern, artistic way.

Take the ensemble of businesswoman Ananya Birla. In dramatic black couture styled by Rhea Kapoor, she stole the show. The highlight, of course, was the metallic face mask created by Subodh Gupta, which upped the drama of the look.













Another businesswoman, Isha Ambani, opted for designer Gaurav Gupta’s hand-woven gold-thread sari. It took 50 artisans and more than 1,200 hours to complete the ensemble.













In another homage to Indian tradition, Princess Gauravi Kumari revamped her grandmother Gayatri Devi’s sari into a flowing gown. At the same time, Sawai Padmanabh Singh wore a velvet coat inspired by Rajasthani craftsmanship.













Businesswoman Natasha Poonawalla wore a sculptural floral outfit by Marc Quinn layered over a white gown by ‘Dolce & Gabbana’, creating a bold look. Manish Malhotra also took inspiration from the Indian art form Kalamkari to create a custom ‘Tree of Life’ ensemble for businesswoman Sudha Reddy.













Another highlight of the event was Indian fashion consultant Diya Mehta Jatia’s ensemble, which paid tribute to the craftsmanship of Bengal artisans. In a gold and silver Kanjivaram silk outfit, designer Mayyur Girotra incorporated intricate shola work. ‘Shola’ has long been an integral part of Bengali rituals, used in the making of crowns, floral motifs and ornaments. This soon-to-be-forgotten craft found its place in high fashion at the Met Gala, paying tribute to Bengal’s rich artistic heritage.











