‘Khatron Ke Khiladi’ is a daring side: Avika Gor

Mumbai: 'Balika Vadhu’ star Avika Gor said her stint on the upcoming reality show ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi’ is a departure from her past work. Still, it is not an attempt to change her girl-next-door image on television.

Best known for her role of a child bride in ‘Balika Vadhu’, Gor later went on to appear in ‘Sasural Simar Ka’ and Telugu, Kannada and Hindi movies like ‘Uyyala Jampala’, ‘Care of Footpath 2’, ‘1920: Horrors of the Heart’ and others.

“I’ve done two reality shows, ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi’ and ‘Pati Patni Aur Panga’. With my experience, the idea of breaking a pattern or an image is not something I operate from. I love people seeing me as a girl-next-door and having people remember me as one of their own, so that is not something that I’m chasing. But this is a show (‘KKK’) where people get to see a side of me, which is courageous and daring, which was a surprise for myself. I got to know what I was capable of,” Gor told PTI in an interview.

For the 29-year-old actress, participating in ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi’ was more of a personal milestone than a calculated career move. “It is a show I can’t say no to. It has been a wish that I always had. Like, there’s a child in me who always wants to be part of something like this and is proud of myself for it. I’m not sure how it will benefit me professionally or personally.”

The actress described being part of ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi’, which premiered on August 1 on ‘Colors TV’, as a transformative experience and said that the show pushed her to discover her own capabilities. Hosted by filmmaker Rohit Shetty, the adventure reality show challenges celebrity contestants to confront their phobias and fears by executing a series of stunts to win the coveted title.

“It is a show that tests every bit of you; it shows you what you’re capable of. It has been a beautiful journey for me. I’ve taken some great moments that I’ll cherish. I’ve made some great friendships on this show,” she added.