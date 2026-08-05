I don’t need anyone’s permission to speak: Siddharth

While promoting his upcoming web series ‘Operation Safed Sagar’, Siddharth opened up about his relatively limited body of work in Hindi cinema despite earning acclaim for his performance in ‘Rang De Basanti’ two decades ago. The actor said he isn’t offered the kind of Hindi films he would like to do, but has made peace with it, adding that he would rather wait years for the right project than sign films just to stay visible.

In an interview with ‘Showsha’, Siddharth was asked why audiences don’t get to see him more often in Hindi films. The actor admitted that the opportunities haven’t come his way. He clarified that actors can only choose from the projects that are offered to them. “I can only say yes or no to something that’s offered to me.”

When asked if he wasn’t being offered enough Hindi films, he replied: “Oh, absolutely not. Absolutely not. Not the kind of work I’d like to do.”

The actor said he would rather wait for meaningful roles than work for the sake of staying busy. Looking back at his Hindi film journey, Siddharth pointed out that although he hasn’t done many Bollywood films, he has been fortunate enough to be part of projects that truly matter to him.

The actor stressed that he has continued working consistently across industries. He added that language has never been a barrier for him. “If Hindi gives me work, I do it. In the absence of that, somebody else will give me work that I’d like to do - Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, Bengali, Punjabi, America or England. I can go wherever my work calls me.”

Siddharth, who has often made headlines for expressing his views on social and political issues, was also asked whether speaking up has come at the cost of losing work. Rather than giving a direct answer, he turned the question back on the media. “In 2026, if there’s anybody in the world who I would like to ask, ‘Does being vocal come at a cost?’ It would be the Indian media. So, I think you have the answer to your question.”

The actor added that he has never sought anyone’s approval before expressing his opinions. “I didn’t need anyone’s permission when I started speaking. I don’t need anyone’s permission to continue speaking.”