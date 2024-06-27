First Look: Meet the cast of Srijit Mukherji’s gripping social drama

Ever since director Srijit Mukherji announced his Bengali film, tentatively titled ‘Shotyi Bole Shotyi Kichhu Nei’, based on the play ‘Ek Ruka Hua Faisla’- originally made into a film by Basu Chatterjee in 1986 - audience excitement has been at its peak. The play is an adaptation of Reginald Rose’s popular courtroom drama ‘12 Angry Men’. This excitement further intensified when Srijit recently shared a drone video showcasing a breathtaking bird’s eye view of the coastline in Tajpur, along with the actors, marking the wrap of the shoot. On Friday, the makers unveiled the look of the actors, featuring an impressive ensemble cast of 12 well-known Bengali actors.

A compelling social drama that addresses a wide range of societal issues and features characters from diverse socio-economic backgrounds, political perspectives and sexual orientations, the film has actors like Kaushik Ganguly, Parambrata Chattopadhyay, Phalguni Chatterjee, Kaushik Sen, Anirban Chakrabarti, Rahul Banerjee, Ananya Chatterjee, Sauraseni Maitra, Kanchan Mullick, Ritwick Chakraborty, Arjun Chakrabarty and Suhotra Mukhopadhyay.

“We’ve wrapped up the shooting and I am delighted to work with such a fantastic ensemble. I am excited to share the film with the audience soon,” said Srijit, whose last Durga Puja release ‘Dawshom Awbotaar’ was a super hit.

Meanwhile, Ananya, who worked with Srijit in ‘Jaatishwar’, 10 years ago, was excited to work with the director again on the social drama. “It’s an awesome character with so many layers,” she said. For Arjun, every day on the set of ‘Shotyi Bole Shotyi Kichhu Nei’ was a learning experience. If everything goes according to plan, the film, produced by ‘SVF’, might be released in the 2024 winter.

Srijit also has his hands full with other films like ‘Tekka’, which is supposed to hit theatres on Durga Puja and the much-awaited Feluda series, ‘Bhushwargo Bhoyonkor’ with Tota Roy Choudhury.