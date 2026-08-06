Emraan Hashmi returns as Shivam Pandit in 'Awarapan 2' trailer

Mumbai: 19 years after ‘Awarapan’, Emraan Hashmi is back as the brooding Shivam Pandit in ‘Awarapan 2’ with the sequel’s trailer promising a high-stakes tale of vengeance, redemption and unfinished business.

The trailer, unveiled by ‘Vishesh Films’, sees Shivam returning older and scarred as he embarks on a mission driven by revenge while confronting the consequences of his past. Hashmi returns in the lead role alongside Disha Patani, who joins the franchise as Zara. Veteran actress Shabana Azmi also features in the film as Nafisa. The cast also includes Puran Gabbi as Zorawar, Anirudh Rawal as Sikandar, Surendar Vicky as Jaideep, Vijayant Kohli as Mehmood and Atul Kumar as Samarth.

The sequel’s music has been composed by Mithoon, Jeet Gannguli, Amaal Malik, Ankit Sachdev and Wasif Ahmad, with lyrics by Sayeed Quadri, Rashmi Virag, Akhil Sachdeva and Sachin Singh Chandel.

Songs such as ‘Ve Junoon’, ‘Yeh Awarapan’ and ‘Toh Phir Aao’ have already been released ahead of the film. ‘Tera Mera Rishta’, composed by Mithoon and sung by Saaj Bhatt and Subodhh Sharma, features prominently in the trailer.

Presented by Mukesh Bhatt and ‘Vishesh Films’, ‘Awarapan 2’ is produced by Vishesh Bhatt, directed by Nitin Kakkar and written by Bilal Siddiqui. The film is scheduled to be released in cinemas across the country on August 14.