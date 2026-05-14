Dev goes to floor with ‘Desu7’

By now, we all know that Bengali superstar actor-producer and TMC MP Dev is making his debut as the director for his next film, ‘DeSu7’. He will team up with Subhashree Ganguly. In fact, the Dev-Subhashree pairing is one of the most talked about ‘jodis’ in the Bengali film industry.

Also, Anirban Bhattacharya, who was ‘unofficially banned’ in Tollywood till now, will be making his comeback with ‘DeSu7’. He had announced the comeback of Anirban before the regime change in Bengal. And now, Dev shared a photograph where he is seen directing Anirban. The photograph is from the location set of the film. Come June 1 and Dev will start shooting for the film.