Dance made me more expressive as an actor: Karisma Kapoor

Mumbai: Dance not only made her one of Hindi cinema’s most popular performers but also helped shape her as an actor, said Bollywood star Karisma Kapoor. The 51-year-old actress, who has returned as a judge on the television dance reality show ‘India’s Best Dancer Season 5’, made a mark in the 1990s with her energetic and expressive dance style in hit songs such as ‘Le Gayi’, ‘Sona Kitna Sona Hai’, ‘Main Toh Raste Se Ja Raha Tha’ and ‘Husn Hai Suhana’.

“As a dancer, you have to be very expressive. And only if you are very expressive will you be considered a good dancer. Dancing is not just a robotic thing, so you have to be very expressive in any sort of dance form. So, it helped me in my career, especially for expressions and in songs and in acting,” she told PTI in an interview.

While dancing brought her popularity, Karisma credits films such as ‘Fiza’ and ‘Zubeidaa’ for proving her acting range. “Films like ‘Fiza’, ‘Zubeidaa’, ‘Shakti’ and ‘Biwi No. 1’ also have been an integral part of my journey. It proved I could do both. They’re all pieces of my heart,” Kapoor said.

The actress said her passion for dance began in her childhood through formal training in Bharatanatyam, Kathak and later jazz. “It was a love of dance that I used to go for the classes. I just loved acting, loved dance and anything artistic and creative,” she said.

Karisma also credited the late legendary choreographer Saroj Khan for shaping her Bollywood dance vocabulary. “Saroj Khan ji has been my guru. I’ve been to her dance classes and she would train me. In fact, she would train me in Bollywood dance on ‘Tamma Tamma’ of Madhuri Dixit and Sanjay Dutt. At that time, she was choreographing that song and she would tell her team, ‘This is my new song and teach her song’,” she recalled.

Talking about her dance face-off with Madhuri Dixit Nene in the 1997 movie ‘Dil Toh Pagal Hai’, Karisma said it was among the toughest song sequences of her career. “Any actor can understand the kind of pressure I may have gone through, like I would idolise Madhuri Dixit and then do a film with her. In the song ‘Dance of Envy’, I had to show it was a competitive dance piece. It was a bit difficult. It was a mixture of emotions because I was looking up to Madhuri Dixit and then I had to give her these glaring looks and perform my best,” she said.