Conan O'Brien set to return as Oscars host next year

Los Angeles: Comedian Conan O'Brien will return to host the Oscars for the third consecutive year in 2027, Academy CEO Bill Kramer and Academy President Lynette Howell Taylor announced.

O'Brien is set to reunite with producers Raj Kapoor and Katy Mullan, who return as the show’s executive producers for the fourth consecutive year. In contrast, Jeff Ross and Mike Sweeney will return as producers for a third time. Sweeney will also serve as a writer.

“We are thrilled to be working again with Conan, Raj, Katy, Jeff and Mike for the 99th Oscars. They are an incredible team and have produced such captivating, entertaining and heartfelt shows over the last two years. We are so grateful for their ongoing partnership as we honour our global film community and we look forward to Conan superbly leading the celebration with his brilliance and humour,” said Kramer and Howell Taylor.

Craig Erwich, President of ‘Disney Television Group’, praised O'Brien for creating remarkable energy around the Oscars. “His singular comedic voice makes Hollywood’s biggest night one of the most entertaining celebrations of the year. We’re proud to welcome him back and look forward to what he and the producing team deliver next,” Erwich said.

Kapoor and Mullan said getting to work with O'Brien for a third year at the Oscars is really special. “He brings that signature humour everyone loves, along with a real warmth and generosity that carries through the entire show. He’s a true creative partner, someone we trust completely and someone who makes the whole process genuinely fun, both behind the scenes and on stage. We’re incredibly grateful to keep building this together and can’t wait to share what’s next,” said Kapoor and Mullan.

O'Brien is best known for hosting the late-night talk shows ‘Late Night with Conan O'Brien’. ‘The Tonight Show with Conan O'Brien’ and ‘Conan’. Before his more than two-decade hosting career, he served as a writer for ‘Saturday Night Live’ and ‘The Simpsons’. Currently, he hosts the ‘Conan O'Brien Needs a Friend’ podcast and the HBO travel show ‘Conan O’Brien Must Go’. He has won six Primetime Emmys and earned 33 nominations, including a nomination for his work on the Oscars.

The 99th Oscars will be held on March 14, 2027, at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood and will be televised live on ABC, streamed live on ‘Hulu’ and aired in more than 200 territories worldwide.