Comedy is a staple genre for the Indian audience: Ayushmann Khurrana

Mumbai: Ayushmann Khurrana said comedy is the bread and butter of Indian cinema and believes his new film ‘Pati Patni Aur Woh Do’ carries forward a beloved franchise that began nearly five decades ago.

The actor, who has fronted many comedies including ‘Vicky Donor’, ‘Badhaai Ho’, ‘Shubh Mangal Saavdhaan’, ‘Bareilly Ki Barfi’ and ‘Dum Laga Ke Haisha’, stars in the film alongside Sara Ali Khan, Rakul Preet Singh and Wamiqa Gabbi.

“I think comedy is the bread and butter or the staple genre for Indian audiences. It can never be out of fashion. Every season, there has to be one comedy film. Every year, there has to be one defining comedy film,” Khurrana told PTI in an interview.

Directed by Mudassar Aziz, ‘Pati Patni Aur Woh Do’ is a follow-up sequel to the 2019 hit ‘Pati Patni Aur Woh’, which featured Kartik Aaryan, Bhumi Pednekar and Ananya Panday. The franchise traces its roots to the 1978 classic starring Sanjeev Kumar and Ayushmann said he is delighted to now be part of that cinematic legacy.

“We’re very fortunate to be a part of this beautiful story. I’m saying beautiful because comedy is the toughest genre. We’re glad that we’re part of this.”

Asked about the challenge of making a comedy film in an era dominated by social media, short-form content and OTT platforms, the actor said a film has a distinct advantage.

“I still think that OTT is mostly flooded with thrillers and stories with dark undertones. And stand-up is also not a family viewing content. This comedy movie is still bright sunshine. I think it outshines or maybe breaks the clutter over there that it’s a community viewing film. So ‘Pati Patni Aur Woh Do’ is a classic comedy. And we’ve been watching these kinds of comedies since time immemorial. And this is one of those. And I hope it’ll do really well in theatres. Because it has all the masala of a comedy film for family entertainers,” Ayushmann said.

In the movie, the actor features as Prajapati Pandey, a forest officer from Prayagraj, whose seemingly happy married life spirals into chaos and comic misunderstandings after his wife, played by Wamiqa, begins to suspect him of infidelity. Sara plays his college friend Chanchal, while Rakul Preet Singh appears as his office colleague. The ensemble cast also includes Vijay Raaz, Tigmanshu Dhulia, Ayesha Raza Mishra and Vishal Vashishtha in supporting roles.