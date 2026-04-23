Citadel Season 2 to premiere on May 6

‘Prime Video’ released the action-packed official trailer and announced the premiere date for the return of the high-stakes spy series, ‘Citadel’. All seven episodes will be released on May 6, 2026, exclusively on ‘Prime Video’.

‘Citadel’ is a heart-racing spy thriller following Mason Kane (Richard Madden), Nadia Sinh (Priyanka Chopra Jonas) and Bernard Orlick (Stanley Tucci) - elite operatives of a legendary agency destroyed by ‘Manticore’, a ruthless network backed by the world’s most powerful families. When a terrifying new threat emerges, the three are pulled back into action.

Now, they must recruit an unlikely team of skilled new operatives and launch a globe-spanning mission to stop a conspiracy that could reshape humanity. With blockbuster action, shocking betrayals, and an expanded ensemble of mysterious agents, the stakes have never been higher and anyone could be a friend or foe.

Returning cast members this season include Lesley Manville and Ashleigh Cummings, alongside an expanded ensemble cast featuring Jack Reynor as Hutch, Matt Berry as Franke Sharpe, and Lina El Arabi as Celine. Other notable additions include Merle Dandridge, Gabriel Leone and Rayna Vallandingham.

From ‘Amazon MGM Studios’ and the Russo Brothers’ AGBO, ‘Citadel’ is executive produced by Anthony Russo, Angela Russo-Otstot and Scott Nemes for AGBO, with David Weil serving as showrunner, director and executive producer.