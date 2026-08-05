Christopher Nolan's ‘The Odyssey’ becomes India’s highest-grossing IMAX release

Christopher Nolan’s ‘The Odyssey’ has become India’s highest-grossing IMAX release, earning Rs 63 crore across 34 IMAX screens in just 17 days and overtaking the lifetime IMAX collections of the filmmaker’s previous movie ‘Oppenheimer’.

The record came after ‘Warner Bros. Discovery’, ‘Universal Pictures International’, ‘IMAX Corporation’ and exhibition partners mounted a week-long campaign featuring exclusive merchandise, fan experiences and exhibitor-led initiatives that kept audience interest alive throughout the film’s theatrical run.

According to ‘Warner Bros. Discovery’, ‘The Odyssey’ surpassed ‘Oppenheimer’, which grossed Rs 50 crore during its entire IMAX run in India, making Nolan the only filmmaker whose films occupy the top two spots among the country’s highest-grossing IMAX releases.

“Christopher Nolan came to Mumbai in July and told us Indian audiences are among the most enthusiastic and knowledgeable in the world. This is the proof. The top two highest-grossing IMAX releases in India’s history are both his films. Not one, but two films by the same director are made the same way for the same reason, because he believes cinema is meant to be seen at the scale only IMAX can give it. India agreed with ‘Oppenheimer’. India has now agreed twice and this time it took 17 days, not an entire run. When a filmmaker builds his entire career around convincing audiences that the biggest screen is the only screen worth choosing and an audience answers him this decisively and this quickly, that is not a box office record. That is a promise on both sides,” Denzil Dias, Vice President and Managing Director, India Theatrical, ‘Warner Bros. Discovery’, said.

Based on Homer’s epic poem, ‘The Odyssey’ chronicles the decade-long journey of Odysseus, the King of Ithaca, as he struggles to return home after the Trojan War while battling mythical creatures, divine interventions and impossible odds.

The film, which was released in theatres worldwide on July 17, stars Matt Damon as Odysseus alongside Tom Holland, Anne Hathaway, Zendaya, Lupita Nyong'o, Robert Pattinson, Charlize Theron, Jon Bernthal, Mia Goth, Elliot Page, Benny Safdie, Himesh Patel, Samantha Morton, Corey Hawkins, Cosmo Jarvis and John Leguizamo.

The studio said the campaign began with Nolan and members of the ensemble cast attending the film’s India premiere in Mumbai, with digital content from the event generating over 50 million views.

A stop for tea by Nolan and the cast ahead of the premiere also went viral, garnering more than 20 million views on Universal Pictures India’s ‘Instagram’ page alone. The promotional campaign continued well after release through fan reaction videos, creator collaborations and a series of in-cinema initiatives designed to encourage repeat viewing.

Beginning in the opening week, audiences at participating IMAX locations received one of four limited-edition character pins and exclusive IMAX T-shirts. In the second week, selected theatres distributed framed IMAX 70mm film strips from the movie in limited quantities, celebrating ‘The Odyssey’ as the first feature film shot entirely with IMAX film cameras.

As the theatrical run entered its third and fourth weeks, exhibitors introduced exclusive artwork posters, while a nationwide IMAX initiative marking Nolan’s birthday featured advance bookings and special ticket pricing.

“The Odyssey’s record-breaking run in India is a testament to Christopher Nolan’s bold vision and the incredible enthusiasm that audiences across the country have shown for experiencing the film in IMAX,” said Preetham Daniel, Vice President, Theatre Development, India, Korea, South East Asia and Australasia at IMAX.

He added, “We’re grateful to ‘Warner Bros. Discovery’, ‘Universal Pictures International’ and our exhibition partners for their partnership throughout this historic run.”

PVR INOX Chief Strategy Officer Kamal Gianchandani said audiences embraced the film as more than just another theatrical release. “PVR INOX is pleased to have played a role in The Odyssey’s historic IMAX journey in India. From hosting Christopher Nolan and the film’s cast at its landmark premiere at PVR ICON Mumbai to partnering with IMAX, ‘Warner Bros.’ and ‘Universal Pictures International’ to sustain audience excitement throughout its theatrical run, the journey has been truly remarkable. What stood out most was the extraordinary audience response. Across generations, moviegoers embraced ‘The Odyssey’ not merely as a film to watch, but as a cinematic experience to revisit and share with friends and family,” he added.

Devang Sampat, Managing Director, Cinepolis India, said the film’s success was driven by sustained audience interest beyond the opening weekend. “What stands out about ‘The Odyssey’ is how the film kept building. Audiences came back, brought others with them and kept IMAX houses busy deep into the run. Word of mouth has carried the strongest films of the last two years well past their opening weekends and this one sits at the top of that list. Our job as exhibitors was to make every visit worth repeating and this milestone shows what studios and exhibitors can achieve when they build a film's run together,” Sampat said.

Miraj Entertainment COO Sameer Munshi said audiences from several cities travelled specifically to experience the film at the company’s Wadala IMAX screen. “The response to Christopher Nolan’s ‘The Odyssey’ at Miraj IMAX Wadala has been truly extraordinary... Fans are not only returning for a second and even a third IMAX viewing, but many have also travelled from cities such as Hyderabad, Indore and Nagpur just to experience ‘The Odyssey’ at Miraj IMAX Wadala. ‘The Odyssey’ has reaffirmed that audiences are willing to go the extra mile for an unparalleled cinematic experience and we are proud that this historic IMAX screen continues to be at the heart of those unforgettable movie moments,” he said.