‘Amma Ariyan’ screened at Cannes Film Festival in restored 4K version

New Delhi: The cult Malayalam classic ‘Amma Ariyan’ was showcased in the ‘Cannes Classics’ section at the Cannes Film Festival in a newly restored 4K version by the Film Heritage Foundation.

Originally released in 1986, the 115-minute-long film is widely considered one of the most radical works in Indian cinema. It was directed by the late John Abraham, known for his politically driven and unconventional storytelling and was his final film before he died in 1987.

The screening took place on Saturday at the festival held in Cannes on the French Riviera in southern France and it was the only Indian title featured in the ‘Classics’ section.

Produced by the ‘Odessa Collective’, a group of film enthusiasts co-founded by Abraham, the film is set against the political unrest of 1970s Kerala. It follows Purushan, who sets out to inform a mother about her son’s death, gradually gathering companions on a journey that becomes both personal and political.

The film’s 4K restoration, which began in 2023, faced significant challenges due to the lack of quality source material, with only a poor online copy initially available. After locating surviving members of the ‘Odessa Collective’ and securing their permission, a global search through the International Federation of Film Archives (FIAF) yielded just two 35mm prints at the National Film Archive of India - subtitled and unsubtitled. No original camera negative had survived and the prints, accessed in 2024, showed significant deterioration, including scratches, broken splices and emulsion damage. After initial conservation work in India, restoration was carried out at ‘L’Immagine Ritrovata’ (Bologna) and ‘Digital Film Restore Pvt. Ltd’.