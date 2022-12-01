Actor Mohan Kapur accused of sexually harassing a minor

Well-known television and film actor Mohan Kapur, who recently gained prominence for playing Kamala Khan's father in 'Disney+ Hotstar' series 'Ms Marvel', was recently accused of sexually harassing a minor and asking for/sending objectionable pictures.

The victim took to 'Twitter' to narrate her traumatic ordeal and wrote, "When I was 14 years old, I was a fan of this serial actress and we became friends. Her partner at the time, Mohan Kapur, also became friends with me. I respected both of them, almost like second parents and told them about my stressful life. But Mohan Kapur took advantage of me."

"We constantly talked until I noticed he started flirting with me. Then, when I was 15 years old, Mohan Kapur sent his objectionable pictures to me. He was apologising nonstop and was depressed. I forgave him. But after that, he continued to harass me and said things like how he was in love with me, wanted to marry me, wanted me to grow up to be with him and couldn't wait for me to get older so I could sleep with him. Now I know that Mohan Kapur was grooming me," she further shared.

The victim further noted how his then-partner knew of his actions.

"His partner (now ex) knew the type of man he was. She was aware that he was talking to me. When I met her in person, I told her everything that was happening. A year later, I stopped talking to her after she started gaslighting me. I was so depressed about this situation," the victim said.

The victim added, "She told me how 'I threw my baggage on her'. I really felt that this woman didn't care at all about what Mohan Kapur was doing to me. I was so confused and depressed. I'm not sure if it's Stockholm syndrome or what, but I kept thinking that all of this was my fault and kept wanting to be his friend again. I kept on thinking that he really cared about me, but he didn't."

"My depression got worst and I was planning to take my own life. I kept on calling Mohan Kapur, but he ignored my calls and at times told me to get over it. Then he completely twisted the whole story to make me look like a bad person and he kept on saying that he couldn't trust me. The last time I talked to him was in 2020 and I was crying. I said I really couldn't take any of this anymore."