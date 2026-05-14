Revising The Republic

The Election Commission’s decision to roll out the third phase of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls across 16 states and three Union Territories marks one of the most extensive voter verification exercises undertaken in recent years. Covering nearly 36.73 crore voters through house-to-house verification by more than 3.9 lakh booth-level officers, the exercise is being presented as a necessary democratic cleanup — a way to remove duplicate, deceased, shifted or otherwise ineligible voters from India’s electoral rolls. On paper, the logic is difficult to dispute. A credible democracy depends on accurate voter lists. Electoral integrity cannot survive if rolls remain inflated with dead names, duplicate entries, or fictitious voters. Yet the scale, timing, and political sensitivity of the exercise demand a far deeper public conversation than the administrative language currently surrounding it.

The Election Commission argues that the revision is essential to ensure that “only eligible voters are included and no ineligible names remain.” The numbers from earlier phases are indeed striking. In phase two alone, electoral rolls across nine states and three Union Territories reportedly shrank by more than 10 per cent, with over five crore names removed and more than 60 lakh deceased voters identified. Such figures inevitably raise troubling questions about the state of India’s electoral databases before the revision began. If the deletions are genuinely accurate, then the exercise has exposed a worrying administrative complacency that allowed deeply outdated rolls to persist for years. At the same time, deletions on such a massive scale also generate anxiety about whether legitimate voters may have been excluded because of bureaucratic error, documentation gaps, migration, or poor verification practices. In democracies, the removal of even a small percentage of genuine voters can have serious political and constitutional consequences.

This concern becomes sharper in India’s social context, where mobility, poverty and documentation remain deeply uneven. Millions of Indians migrate seasonally for work. Many live in informal settlements without stable addresses. Elderly citizens, tribal communities, internally displaced persons, and economically vulnerable populations often struggle with documentation requirements. House-to-house verification exercises may appear neutral administratively, but in practice, they depend heavily on local discretion, bureaucratic capacity, and political atmosphere. A voter who missed during verification may not even realise their exclusion until election day arrives. The danger is not merely technical disenfranchisement; it is democratic invisibility. The right to vote is not simply another welfare entitlement. It is the foundational mechanism through which citizens remain politically visible to the state.

The political environment surrounding the SIR exercise further complicates perceptions of neutrality. Several opposition-ruled states, including Karnataka, Telangana, Punjab and Jharkhand, are part of the latest phase. Previous revisions in politically sensitive states such as West Bengal and Uttar Pradesh generated intense political debate after large-scale deletions were reported. In Assam, where citizenship questions remain linked to the unresolved National Register of Citizens (NRC) process, the Election Commission itself avoided a full SIR and instead opted for a “special revision,” recognising the legal and social sensitivity of voter verification in the state. That distinction matters. Electoral roll revision cannot be viewed in isolation from broader anxieties around identity, migration and citizenship. When large-scale verification exercises occur in polarised political climates, even technically legitimate processes risk losing public trust unless accompanied by extraordinary transparency.

The challenge before the Election Commission, therefore, is not merely administrative efficiency but democratic credibility. Public trust in elections depends as much on perceived fairness as on procedural correctness. This requires the Commission to go beyond routine press releases and adopt a far more transparent communication strategy. Political parties must receive full access to revision data. Appeals and objections must be processed quickly and fairly. Enumeration methods should be publicly scrutinised. Citizens whose names are removed must be informed clearly and given accessible mechanisms for restoration. Most importantly, the Commission must ensure that the burden of proving eligibility does not disproportionately fall upon the poor, migrants, minorities, or those living at the margins of state documentation systems. A democracy cannot allow the franchise to become conditional upon bureaucratic sophistication.

India unquestionably needs clean electoral rolls. Electoral fraud, duplication, and outdated databases weaken democracy. But democracies are judged not only by how effectively they remove illegitimate voters, but also by how carefully they protect legitimate ones. The Special Intensive Revision is therefore more than a technical exercise. It is a test of institutional balance. If conducted with transparency, accountability and sensitivity, it can strengthen confidence in India’s electoral system. But if pursued with opacity, inconsistency, or excessive zeal, it risks creating precisely the opposite outcome — a democracy where citizens begin to fear exclusion more than they trust participation. In a republic as vast and unequal as India, that would be a dangerous erosion indeed.