Regulating Digital Speech?

The rapid expansion of artificial intelligence in the digital ecosystem has forced governments across the world to confront a difficult question: how should synthetic content be regulated without undermining the openness of the internet? In India, this debate has now taken a sharper turn with the Centre’s proposal to tighten the Information Technology Rules, particularly by mandating continuous and clearly visible labelling of AI-generated content. At first glance, the move appears both logical and necessary. In an era where deepfakes can convincingly mimic reality, the need to clearly distinguish between authentic and synthetic content is undeniable. Yet, as with most regulatory interventions in the digital domain, the implications of this proposal extend far beyond its stated objective.



The core change being proposed is deceptively simple. The earlier requirement of “prominent visibility” for AI labels is now sought to be replaced with a mandate that such labels remain visible throughout the entire duration of the content. This shift addresses a genuine loophole. A fleeting label at the beginning or end of a video is easily missed, especially in a consumption environment where users frequently join content midstream. By insisting on a persistent, always-on marker, the government is attempting to ensure that users are not misled at any point during their engagement with digital content. In principle, this is a step towards greater transparency and informed consumption.

The rationale behind the proposal is rooted in a real and growing problem. The misuse of AI tools to create hyper-realistic but entirely fabricated videos has already begun to distort public discourse. From political misinformation to financial scams, synthetic media has demonstrated its capacity to erode trust at scale. In such a context, labelling is not merely a technical requirement; it is a democratic necessity. If users cannot distinguish between what is real and what is artificially generated, the very foundation of informed citizenship is weakened. The government’s push for stricter labelling, therefore, reflects a recognition of the seriousness of this threat.

However, the effectiveness of such a mandate will depend heavily on its implementation. Requiring platforms like YouTube, Meta, and X to ensure compliance is only one part of the solution. The larger challenge lies in the decentralised nature of content creation itself. AI tools are increasingly accessible to ordinary users, and enforcing uniform standards across millions of creators is no trivial task. Moreover, the technical feasibility of embedding persistent labels across all formats—especially in short-form, edited, or re-uploaded content—raises practical questions. Without robust and standardised technological solutions, the rule risks becoming more aspirational than enforceable.

More importantly, the proposed amendment cannot be viewed in isolation. It is part of a broader set of changes to the IT Rules that have triggered significant concern among digital rights advocates. The move to make government advisories legally binding on intermediaries marks a substantial shift in the regulatory landscape. Traditionally, advisories have served as guidance rather than enforceable directives. Transforming them into binding obligations effectively expands the executive’s authority over online platforms, raising questions about checks and balances. Critics argue that such provisions blur the line between regulation and control, particularly in a domain as sensitive as online speech.

Similarly, the proposal to bring influencers and individual content creators under the same regulatory framework as formal digital news publishers introduces a new layer of complexity. While the intent may be to ensure accountability in the dissemination of news and current affairs content, the practical implications could be far-reaching. The digital ecosystem thrives on a diversity of voices, many of whom operate outside traditional institutional structures. Subjecting them to the same compliance requirements as established media organisations risks imposing disproportionate burdens, potentially stifling independent expression and innovation.

The concerns raised by groups such as the Internet Freedom Foundation highlight another critical dimension of the debate: the process of policymaking itself. Frequent amendments, overlapping consultations, and evolving proposals can create what has been described as “consultation fatigue”. When stakeholders are required to respond to multiple, shifting drafts within short timeframes, the quality of public engagement inevitably suffers. Effective regulation, particularly in a rapidly evolving field like artificial intelligence, demands not just responsiveness but also coherence and predictability.

There is also the question of legal clarity. The apprehension that binding advisories could create a “perpetual compliance threat” for intermediaries is not without merit. In the absence of clearly defined limits, such powers could be used in ways that extend beyond their original intent. For a country that has consistently emphasised the importance of digital innovation and startup growth, regulatory uncertainty can have a chilling effect. Platforms may adopt overly cautious approaches to avoid potential penalties, leading to excessive content moderation and the inadvertent suppression of legitimate speech.

Yet, it would be equally misplaced to dismiss the government’s concerns outright. The challenge of regulating AI-generated content is not unique to India, and policymakers globally are grappling with similar dilemmas. The balance between preventing harm and preserving freedom is inherently delicate. In this context, the proposal for continuous labelling represents a targeted intervention that addresses a specific and identifiable risk. If implemented with clarity, transparency, and adequate safeguards, it could enhance user awareness without unduly restricting expression.

The way forward lies in striking this balance with care. First, the labelling requirement must be accompanied by clear technical standards that ensure uniformity across platforms and tools. Second, any expansion of regulatory powers—whether through binding advisories or extended compliance frameworks—must be anchored firmly in law, with adequate oversight mechanisms. Third, the consultation process must be streamlined to enable meaningful participation from all stakeholders, including civil society, industry, and independent creators.

Ultimately, the debate over AI labelling is a microcosm of a larger transition. As technology reshapes the way information is created and consumed, regulatory frameworks must evolve in tandem. The objective should not be to control the digital space, but to make it more transparent, accountable, and trustworthy. India’s proposed amendments to the IT Rules signal an important step in this direction, but their success will depend on how well they reconcile the twin imperatives of innovation and freedom.