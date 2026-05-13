Price Of Gold Obsession?

India’s decision to sharply raise import duty on gold from 6 per cent to 15 per cent reflects the anxiety of an economy navigating turbulent global conditions. With crude oil prices elevated due to the continuing conflict in West Asia, and the import bill for fertilisers and food also rising, New Delhi has chosen a familiar path: discouraging non-essential imports to protect foreign exchange reserves and support a weakening rupee. Economically, the logic is understandable. Politically, too, it signals prudence at a time when external vulnerabilities are mounting. Yet history suggests that gold is not an easy commodity to regulate through taxation alone.

India’s relationship with gold is unlike that of most economies. Gold here is not merely an investment instrument or a luxury purchase. It is embedded in social customs, family security, weddings, inheritance, and informal savings. This deep cultural attachment explains why Indian households collectively hold nearly 30,000 tonnes of gold — among the largest private reserves in the world. Even when prices surge, demand rarely disappears entirely. Instead, buyers briefly postpone purchases, shift to lighter jewellery, or turn to informal channels. That is why repeated duty hikes over the years have reduced import volumes only marginally while the overall import bill has remained stubbornly high because of elevated international prices.

The latest increase is therefore unlikely to produce dramatic macroeconomic relief. Gold prices in Delhi have already jumped sharply following the announcement, and the impact will soon be reflected in retail inflation data. More importantly, the current account deficit may not narrow meaningfully because even lower import volumes would still arrive at significantly higher global prices. Meanwhile, the rupee continues to remain under pressure against the dollar. In effect, the government is attempting to manage symptoms of a larger global economic stress rather than the root cause itself.

There is also an old danger that returns every time duties are raised steeply: smuggling. India has witnessed this repeatedly in earlier decades. Higher domestic prices create lucrative opportunities for illegal syndicates operating through land borders, airports, and maritime routes. A widening gap between international and domestic prices often fuels a parallel economy that hurts legitimate jewellers while strengthening criminal networks. Excessive taxation on a product with persistent cultural demand can unintentionally undermine the very regulatory objectives it seeks to achieve.

The government has previously attempted more sophisticated solutions. The Gold Monetisation Scheme sought to mobilise idle household gold and reduce dependence on imports, while Sovereign Gold Bonds encouraged digital ownership instead of physical purchases. Neither initiative fully transformed consumer behaviour. The monetisation scheme struggled because Indians remain emotionally attached to physical gold, while sovereign bonds became financially expensive for the government. Their discontinuation underlines an uncomfortable reality: policy innovation alone cannot easily alter deeply rooted social habits.

Still, the present duty hike should not be dismissed entirely. In times of economic uncertainty, governments are often compelled to take short-term defensive measures. But the larger lesson is that India cannot tax its way out of gold dependence. Long-term stability will require stronger domestic financial instruments, deeper trust in formal savings systems, lower inflation volatility, and sustained economic confidence among households. Until then, gold will continue to shine not just as a metal, but as India’s preferred shield against uncertainty.