Price of Convenience?

India’s Unified Payments Interface (UPI) is arguably the country’s most successful digital public infrastructure project. In less than a decade, it has transformed how Indians pay, making cashless transactions instantaneous, free and nearly universal. From roadside tea stalls to luxury malls, QR codes have replaced card-swiping machines and cash counters. Yet the very success of UPI has exposed an uncomfortable economic reality: a payment system handling nearly ₹30 lakh crore worth of transactions every month cannot remain entirely free forever. The debate over reintroducing Merchant Discount Rate (MDR) on UPI payments made to large retailers is therefore not merely about charging a fee. It is about determining who should bear the cost of sustaining India’s digital payments revolution. Parliament’s recent amendment to the Payment and Settlement Systems Act has created the legal framework for the government to permit such charges, although no final decision has yet been taken. Discussions have centred on applying MDR only to large merchants and higher-value transactions rather than to ordinary users or small businesses.

The economics behind the proposal are difficult to ignore. Every UPI transaction may appear free to consumers, but it is far from costless. Banks maintain payment infrastructure, payment service providers process millions of requests every second, fintech companies invest heavily in cybersecurity, fraud detection, customer support and technological upgrades, while the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) continuously expands capacity to handle record transaction volumes. Since MDR on UPI was abolished in 2020 to accelerate digital adoption, these institutions have largely depended on government incentives and indirect revenue streams to recover costs. Those subsidies have helped India build the world’s largest real-time payment ecosystem, but they cannot continue indefinitely as transaction volumes multiply. RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra recently summed up the dilemma by observing that while users do not directly pay for UPI, someone ultimately bears the cost because digital payment infrastructure is a public good requiring sustainable funding. The question is no longer whether UPI costs money to operate—it clearly does—but whether the present financing model is economically viable over the long term.

This is where the distinction between small merchants and organised retail becomes crucial. A neighbourhood kirana store, street vendor or vegetable seller embraced UPI because it eliminated the transaction costs associated with cards. Imposing MDR on such businesses would risk reversing financial inclusion and encourage a return to cash. Large retailers, however, operate under an entirely different economic model. Supermarket chains, e-commerce giants, branded retail outlets and organised businesses already absorb card-processing charges as part of their operating expenses. Their scale, bargaining power and profit margins enable them to negotiate payment costs more effectively than small traders. Industry discussions therefore focus on applying MDR only to merchants above a specified turnover threshold and possibly only on transactions exceeding ₹2,000. Such payments constitute a small fraction of transaction volume but account for a disproportionately large share of the total value flowing through UPI. If designed carefully, this approach could generate substantial revenue for banks and payment companies without burdening the millions of small businesses that rely on zero-cost digital payments for survival. It would also preserve UPI’s core objective of financial inclusion while recognising that organised retail has both the capacity and incentive to contribute to maintaining the ecosystem from which it benefits immensely.

The proposal nevertheless carries genuine risks that policymakers must anticipate. Merchants rarely absorb additional costs indefinitely; they often pass them on to consumers through higher prices or subtle pricing adjustments. While MDR is technically a merchant fee, its economic incidence can eventually fall on customers. There is also the possibility that retailers may begin steering consumers towards cash or specific payment methods that minimise costs, undermining the seamless experience that has driven UPI’s extraordinary adoption. Another concern is policy consistency. For years, successive governments promoted UPI as a completely free public utility. Any shift towards paid transactions, even if limited to large retailers, could create confusion and generate fears that universal charges are inevitable. Public trust remains one of UPI’s greatest strengths. The government must therefore communicate clearly that peer-to-peer transfers, small-value transactions and payments made to small merchants will continue to remain free. Equally important, any MDR introduced should remain modest, transparent and subject to periodic review rather than becoming an open-ended revenue mechanism.

Ultimately, the debate is not about dismantling India’s digital payments success story but about ensuring that it remains sustainable. Public infrastructure cannot rely indefinitely on government subsidies when it has matured into the backbone of the country’s economy. Roads collect tolls, stock exchanges levy transaction fees, telecom operators recover network costs and card networks operate through MDR. UPI cannot remain the lone exception if its scale continues to expand exponentially. However, sustainability must not come at the expense of inclusivity. A calibrated policy that exempts consumers, protects small merchants and asks only large organised retailers to share a modest portion of the infrastructure cost offers the most balanced path forward. The government’s challenge lies in preserving the simplicity and affordability that made UPI a global model while ensuring that banks, fintech firms and payment networks have sufficient incentives to keep investing in resilience, innovation and security. If India succeeds in striking that balance, the introduction of carefully targeted merchant fees will not represent a retreat from digital payments but rather the next stage in the maturation of one of the country’s greatest technological achievements.



