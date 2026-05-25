Price Dominoes

For millions of Indians already struggling to manage household budgets, the relentless rise in fuel prices is no longer merely an economic statistic flashing across television screens. It is becoming a slow-burning national crisis that threatens to make every aspect of daily life more expensive. From vegetables transported by trucks to school bus fees, from flight tickets to electricity bills, from medicines to online deliveries, the impact of rising petrol and diesel prices inevitably seeps into every corner of the economy. The latest increase has once again exposed the structural vulnerability of the Indian economy to global crude oil shocks. Petrol and diesel prices have now climbed by nearly Rs 7.5 per litre since mid-May, while LPG and CNG prices have also moved upward. Though the immediate trigger lies in the geopolitical turmoil surrounding Iran and the Strait of Hormuz, the deeper concern is India’s overwhelming dependence on imported crude oil. India imports nearly 85 per cent of its crude requirements.

The Strait of Hormuz, through which a substantial portion of the world’s oil supply passes, remains among the most strategically sensitive maritime chokepoints in the world. Even the fear of disruption is enough to send global crude prices soaring. India, unfortunately, has little insulation against such volatility. The government may temporarily cushion consumers by delaying price revisions, as appears to have happened in recent weeks, but eventually the burden returns to the public through phased increases. Oil marketing companies cannot absorb losses indefinitely, particularly when under-recoveries reportedly run into hundreds of crores every day. The Indian economy is already facing persistent inflationary pressures, uneven consumption recovery and growing anxieties around employment and household savings. Fuel price inflation acts like a multiplier. It not only raises direct transportation costs but also inflates input costs across sectors. Farmers pay more for diesel used in irrigation pumps and tractors. Manufacturers spend more on freight movement. Retailers pass those costs onto consumers. Even services that appear unrelated to fuel — such as healthcare, food delivery, education and tourism — eventually become more expensive because transportation underpins modern economic activity.

The middle class and lower-income households inevitably bear the harshest impact. Wealthier sections may grumble at higher fuel bills, but poorer families are forced to alter consumption patterns altogether. Rising LPG prices can push households back towards cheaper and more polluting cooking fuels. Increased transport fares affect workers who rely on buses, autos and shared mobility. Higher food prices disproportionately hurt those already spending a major share of their income on essentials. Inflation is not merely an economic phenomenon; it is a social stress amplifier. The political dimensions of fuel pricing are equally difficult to ignore. Opposition parties have accused the government of delaying hikes until after elections, a charge that reflects the intensely political nature of fuel prices in India. Successive governments, irrespective of political affiliation, have treated fuel pricing not merely as an economic issue but as an electoral one. Excise duties on fuel have often become convenient instruments for revenue mobilisation, especially during periods of fiscal pressure. While governments defend such taxation as necessary for infrastructure spending and welfare commitments, consumers increasingly view fuel taxes as punitive.

Indeed, India’s fuel taxation structure deserves closer scrutiny. Even when global crude prices softened in previous years, retail prices did not decline proportionately because taxes remained elevated. Governments at both the Centre and states derive enormous revenue from fuel taxes, making meaningful reductions fiscally difficult. Yet this dependency also exposes a troubling contradiction: public finances increasingly benefit from citizens paying more for essential energy consumption. The broader macroeconomic implications are equally serious. Rising oil prices widen India’s import bill, pressure the rupee, strain foreign exchange reserves and threaten the current account balance. A weaker rupee further increases the cost of imports, creating a vicious cycle. Inflationary pressures may also constrain the Reserve Bank of India’s monetary policy flexibility, reducing room for interest rate cuts that could otherwise stimulate growth. If fuel inflation persists, economic growth itself could slow as consumer spending weakens under rising costs.

The crisis should serve as a reminder of the urgent need for long-term energy reforms. India’s push towards renewable energy, electric mobility and ethanol blending is strategically important not merely from an environmental perspective but from an economic sovereignty standpoint. Reducing dependence on imported fossil fuels is no longer just a climate goal; it is a national economic necessity. However, transitions of this scale require time, infrastructure and affordability. Until then, India remains tied to the volatile realities of global oil markets. Ordinary Indians are left confronting a familiar but painful reality: when fuel prices rise, nothing remains untouched. The cost of living climbs quietly but relentlessly. A litre of petrol is never merely a litre of petrol in India’s economic ecosystem. It is the hidden price embedded in food, medicine, education, travel and survival itself. And unless policymakers find a more sustainable balance between fiscal compulsions, energy security and consumer protection, the burden of inflation will continue to travel from fuel stations directly into the daily lives of millions.