PIL at a Crossroads

Few legal innovations in independent India have had the transformative reach of Public Interest Litigation. Conceived as a tool to democratise access to justice, PIL expanded the courtroom beyond procedural rigidity and opened the doors of the higher judiciary to those who could neither afford representation nor navigate the complexities of law. Over time, it became synonymous with judicial intervention in matters ranging from environmental protection to labour rights, prison reform and access to basic services. It is precisely because of this legacy that the Supreme Court’s recent remarks on the misuse of PILs carry such weight. Hearing a batch of petitions, including those related to the Sabarimala Temple, a Constitution Bench led by Chief Justice Surya Kant issued an unusually blunt critique of the current state of PIL jurisprudence. The court observed that Public Interest Litigation is increasingly being reduced to “Private Interest Litigation,” “Publicity Interest Litigation,” “Paisa Interest Litigation,” and “Political Interest Litigation.” This is not merely a play on acronyms. It is a serious indictment of how a constitutional mechanism designed for public good is being stretched to serve narrower ends.

The context of the court’s concern is revealing. The bench questioned the very basis of a petition filed years ago, noting that it had relied primarily on newspaper articles to establish a cause of action. In fact, the court went so far as to suggest that such a petition ought to have been dismissed outright at the threshold. This observation goes beyond the specifics of the case. It signals a broader judicial unease about the standards governing the admission of PILs and the increasing tendency to invoke constitutional jurisdiction without adequate grounding. This concern is not new, but it has become sharper in recent years. The proliferation of PILs has coincided with an expanding public sphere where law, media and politics increasingly intersect. In such a landscape, the incentive to use litigation as a tool for visibility or influence has grown. What was once a mechanism for amplifying marginalised voices now risks being appropriated by those with the means to shape narratives and attract attention. The result is a dilution of purpose.

The consequences of this dilution are both institutional and democratic. At an institutional level, frivolous or poorly conceived PILs impose a significant burden on the judiciary. Court time, already stretched, is diverted away from cases that demand urgent attention. More importantly, the credibility of the PIL mechanism itself begins to erode. When courts are repeatedly confronted with petitions that lack substance, it creates a perception that PILs are less about justice and more about agenda-setting. At a democratic level, the misuse of PILs risks distorting the balance between institutions. PILs were never intended to substitute governance or legislative action. They were meant to act as a corrective—an extraordinary remedy in situations where ordinary mechanisms had failed. When PILs become routine instruments for political contestation or policy intervention, they blur the lines between the judiciary and the executive. This not only places an undue burden on courts but also raises questions about institutional overreach.

Yet, the answer cannot lie in restricting PILs to the point where they lose their accessibility. The history of PIL in India demonstrates that its greatest strength lies in its openness. Landmark interventions—whether in the realm of environmental justice, bonded labour or custodial rights—were made possible because the courts were willing to relax procedural barriers. To tighten those barriers indiscriminately would risk excluding precisely those voices that PIL was meant to include. The challenge, therefore, is one of calibration. The judiciary must find ways to preserve the accessibility of PIL while ensuring that it is not misused. This begins with stricter scrutiny at the stage of admission. Courts must insist on clear evidence of public interest, a demonstrable link between the petitioner and the issue, and the absence of ulterior motives. The burden of establishing credibility must rest with those who approach the court.

There is also a case for greater accountability. Petitioners who file frivolous or motivated PILs should face consequences, whether in the form of costs or other deterrents. At the same time, the legal community must reflect on its own role. Lawyers and organisations that engage with PILs have a responsibility to uphold the integrity of the process, ensuring that it is not reduced to a tool for self-promotion or political signalling. The Supreme Court’s remarks must also be read alongside its broader jurisprudence. The court has, in other contexts, acknowledged that the misuse of a legal provision is not, by itself, a reason to dilute or discard it. This principle is equally relevant here. The misuse of PIL does not diminish its necessity. What it demands is reform, not retreat. Ultimately, the debate over PIL is a debate about the nature of justice in a constitutional democracy. It raises fundamental questions about who has the right to approach the court, on what grounds, and with what responsibilities. It also underscores the need to protect institutional credibility in an era where the boundaries between law, politics and public discourse are increasingly fluid.

The Supreme Court’s warning is timely. It serves as a reminder that the strength of any legal instrument lies not just in its design, but in its disciplined use. Public Interest Litigation has been one of India’s most powerful tools of social transformation. Preserving its integrity is not merely a judicial concern; it is a constitutional imperative. If PIL is to remain a voice for the public, it must resist becoming a platform for the few. The path forward lies not in limiting access, but in restoring purpose—ensuring that every petition that enters the courtroom carries with it the weight of genuine public interest, not the shadow of private ambition.