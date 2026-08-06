Development With Dialogue

Seven years have passed since the Union government revoked Article 370 and reorganised the erstwhile State of Jammu and Kashmir into two Union Territories. Few constitutional decisions in independent India have generated as much debate or carried such profound political, administrative and emotional consequences. On the seventh anniversary of the move, the familiar divide resurfaced. Prime Minister Narendra Modi described the past seven years as a period of “wide-ranging transformation”, pointing to expanded infrastructure, improved connectivity, stronger grassroots institutions and the extension of Central welfare schemes across Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh. At the same time, regional political parties observed the anniversary as a day of protest, reiterating that the constitutional changes were carried out without the consent of the people and renewing demands for the restoration of statehood and constitutional safeguards. The anniversary, therefore, was not merely about looking back at a constitutional event. It highlighted the continuing challenge of reconciling two competing narratives about Kashmir’s present and future.

There is little doubt that the administrative and developmental landscape of Jammu and Kashmir has undergone visible change since 2019. Road and tunnel projects have improved connectivity to remote regions. Railway expansion has brought the Valley closer to the national transport network. Tourism has witnessed record arrivals in recent years, generating employment for thousands associated with hospitality, transport and local commerce. Several Central welfare programmes that were either partially implemented or unavailable earlier now cover beneficiaries in the region. Investments in education, healthcare, digital governance and local infrastructure have expanded, while Panchayati Raj institutions and urban local bodies have received greater attention. These developments are tangible and deserve acknowledgement because governance is ultimately judged by improvements in the quality of everyday life. Citizens expect better roads, reliable electricity, quality healthcare, educational opportunities and economic prospects regardless of the constitutional framework under which they live.

Yet development alone cannot answer every political question. Constitutional decisions reshape institutions, but public confidence evolves over time. The debate surrounding Article 370 today is no longer confined to legal arguments. The Supreme Court has already upheld the constitutional validity of the abrogation. What remains is a political conversation about representation, identity and democratic participation. The continued protests by regional parties demonstrate that a section of political opinion still seeks greater constitutional and political accommodation. Equally, the participation of people in elections after years of political uncertainty reflects an enduring faith in democratic processes. These are not contradictory realities. Mature democracies often accommodate competing political aspirations within the framework of constitutional institutions. The objective should not be to eliminate disagreement but to ensure that it is expressed peacefully, debated openly and resolved through democratic means.

One of the most significant questions that now remains is the restoration of full statehood. The Union government has repeatedly assured Parliament and the Supreme Court that statehood would be restored at an appropriate stage. Delivering on that commitment would mark an important milestone in the region’s democratic journey. Statehood is not merely an administrative arrangement; it enhances political accountability by placing greater responsibility in the hands of an elected government. It enables local leadership to respond more directly to public concerns while allowing democratic institutions to mature. Strengthening representative governance alongside developmental initiatives would reinforce the confidence that constitutional integration and democratic empowerment are complementary rather than competing objectives.

The region’s future also depends on sustaining the gains achieved in security and economic activity. Years of conflict imposed enormous social and economic costs on Jammu and Kashmir. A more stable security environment has enabled schools to function more regularly, businesses to expand, tourism to flourish and investment discussions to gather momentum. Young people today aspire to employment, entrepreneurship, higher education and global opportunities as much as they seek political participation. Their expectations are shaped increasingly by economic mobility and technological connectivity. Meeting these aspirations requires policies that create jobs, encourage private investment, improve skills and strengthen institutions. Economic progress, however, must be accompanied by continuous engagement with local communities so that development is perceived not as an external project but as a shared enterprise shaped by local participation.

Seven years after Article 370, the debate need not remain trapped between celebration and criticism. The constitutional decision has already become part of India’s legal and political history. The more pressing challenge now is to ensure that its long-term outcomes strengthen both governance and democracy. Lasting stability will depend not only on infrastructure projects or economic indicators but also on trust, institutional responsiveness and inclusive political processes. Jammu and Kashmir’s future should be measured by how effectively it combines peace with prosperity, constitutional certainty with democratic participation, and development with dignity. If the next phase succeeds in deepening these foundations, the anniversary will come to represent not simply a constitutional milestone but the beginning of a more confident and inclusive chapter in the region’s history.