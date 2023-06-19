At the altar of politics

The political violence in West Bengal during the nomination process for Panchayat elections — to be held on July 8 — presents an extremely sorry state of affairs. Several lives are reported to have been lost. The disgraceful incidents have been followed by the usual blame game between rival political parties, minimising the chances of any accountability and giving an impression that the lives were meant to be sacrificed at the altar of political contest! Given the history of political violence in the state, it is very likely that the incident will fade from public memory quite casually. This habitual acceptance of what should be called a ‘criminal confrontation’ leaves citizens and authorities with a point to ponder over. At stake in the Panchayat elections are 63,239 seats at gram panchayat level, 9,730 seats at panchayat samities and 928 seats at zilla parishad level. But that’s not all. The Panchayat elections have come in a year penultimate to 2024 General Elections. Notably, West Bengal sends a staggering number of 42 Lok Sabha MPs to the Parliament. The Panchayat elections, in this context, can be said to be a litmus test for two parties in particular — the ruling Trinamool Congress and the BJP. The TMC had handed over a clear defeat to the BJP in the 2021 assembly elections. The saffron party has certainly not given up. As the General Elections are inching closer, the BJP has been upping the ante against the TMC on a range of issues including corruption and misgovernance. The verdict in the Panchayat elections is expected to reveal the direction of the political wind in the state. Neither the BJP nor the TMC can afford to leave any loose end. But the baffling question is why the fierceness of a political contest has to manifest in loss of lives and breach of political-constitutional morality? One part of the reason is history. The other part is the disinterest of the political class in changing the norms of history in favour of a better future. The situation of political violence in the state was bad during the 2013 Panchayat elections. It hardly improved in 2015 municipal elections, 2018 Panchayat elections, and 2021 assembly elections. The situation can be termed to be worse in case of this year’s Panchayat elections because party workers have resorted to violence in the nomination phase itself. Indian Secular Front (ISF) and other opposition parties have alleged that their candidates were being prevented from filing nominations. These are indeed grave allegations because the nomination is one of the most basic processes of a functional electoral framework. Its denial can amount to reducing democracy to a sham. One prevailing perception is that the ruling party in the state has long been meddling with the election process to ensure its unhindered victories, but this time around, the opposition parties have been more vehement in their approach. This, however, is just a conjecture. West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee has termed the nomination process to be overall peaceful, barring a few instances, and claimed that “about 2.31 lakh nomination papers have been filed for the panchayat polls, which include 82,000 nominations from the Trinamool. The remaining 1.5 lakh have been filed by the Opposition.” The West Bengal Governor, CV Ananda Bose, who visited Bhangar — the worst affected region in the state — expressed his resolve to ensure that “all the stakeholders are brought together and a joint effort is made to end this situation of violence.” Amid all this, it is disheartening to see the political acceptance around the criminal confrontation in the state, without any concrete demand for fixing the accountability. It is essential to examine the role of various authorities and institutions in allowing the violence to occur. The police’s inaction has been glaring. Considering the situation on the ground, the Kolkata High Court directed the deployment of Central forces in all the districts of the state. The West Bengal State Election Commission (WBSEC), however, moved to the Supreme Court against the Calcutta High Court order — delaying any intervention. The commission’s decision to approach the top court can be justified only after it comes up with a suitable answer to the state police’s inaction in the matter. Democracy and people should not be allowed to suffer for the political ambitions of a few.