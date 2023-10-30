Youths should balance hard work with healthy diet: Docs

New Delhi: Youths should learn to balance hard work with a healthy diet, proper sleep and timely exercise, doctors said while cautioning that overwork is leading to early onset of lifestyle diseases.

Some of the medical experts also said that 70-hour-week regimen would be “far too ambitious,” and urged team leaders at workplaces to divide work in an optimised manner among team members and “not try to extract too much work from an individual”, which often leads to physical or psychological burnout among employees.

Their comments come in the wake of Infosys co-founder N R Narayana Murthy recently suggesting that young people should work 70 hours a week to boost the country’s productivity.

Murthy’s remarks were criticised on social media for allegedly promoting an ‘overwork culture’ by some, and praised by several others.

Doctors in Delhi warned that overwork was leading to early onset of lifestyle diseases like diabetes and cervical or spondylitis.

Smoking, drinking and consumption of junk food at work or home is also adversely affecting their health, and compounding their health issues, they said. Dr Suranjit Chatterjee, senior consultant, internal medicine at Apollo

hospital in Delhi said, “Hard work doesn’t mean you neglect or compromise your health. Hard work is fine, but a person should take care of one’s health too while following their ambition.

“So, it has to be balanced with healthy diet, healthy lifestyle, proper sleep and timely exercise,” he said.

The 70-hour-week regimen would be “far too ambitious, I feel, and 60 hours per week with a balanced and optimised lifestyle” should be the way forward, the doctor said.

“Many people work hard and then resort to eating junk food or smoking at regular intervals, of course, having this myth that it is helping them de-stress, but it’s not, it’s only making their health even worse,” Chaterjee said.

Some resort to regular drinking and frequent parties, driven at times by the idea that ‘I can afford, so I will do it’. This attitude has to change, if a person has to grow professionally without compromising one’s health, he cautioned.

Doctors at other government and private hospitals also warned about consumption of junk food, at times for

“snob value” at workplace, which in turn leads to a “wrong ripple effect”.

Recreation is important, but it should be done after putting in hard work on working days, for both personal and professional growth in any organisation, the medical experts underlined.

A senior doctor at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital said

the OPD of internal medicine there is seeing a “paradigm shift” in the nature of patients visiting it.

“We are seeing now more younger people than the elderly population who are coming to us with early onset of lifestyle diseases like diabetes. They are glued to their computer screens or mobile phones all the time, so they complain of

pain in eyes, neck pain, back ache and many other issues,” the doctor said.

Consumption of junk food, lack of proper sleep, negligible or no exercise, coupled with the sedentary lifestyle at work, is making matters worse, he added.

The senior doctor advised to balance ambition with healthy diet and lifestyle, and not give in to any pressure from peers or otherwise.

There have been many cases of physical or mental burnout and overwork is a major cause for that, he added.