Yamuna nears warning mark

New Delhi: The Yamuna is expected to cross its warning level in Delhi over the next few days after the Hathnikund Barrage released the highest volume of water so far this monsoon, prompting authorities to closely monitor the River while maintaining that there is no immediate flood threat.



According to the Central Water Commission (CWC), the river’s level at the Old Railway Bridge rose from 202.38 metres at 1 am to 203.50 metres by 8 pm on Wednesday, an increase of 1.12 metres in less than a day. The CWC has projected a further rise of around 1.5 metres, which could take the river above the warning level of 204.50 metres, though still below the danger mark of 205.33 metres.

Officials from the Irrigation and Flood Control Department attributed the increase to the release of 63,109 cusecs from the Hathnikund Barrage in Haryana, the highest discharge recorded this season.

A senior department official said the situation was being monitored round the clock and there was no cause for panic.

“The increased discharge from Hathnikund was anticipated, and the rise in the Yamuna is part of that expected cycle. We do not foresee flooding at this stage, and the river should stabilise once the current flow passes through Delhi. The higher flow will also help flush pollutants from the river,” the official said.

Authorities explained that water from Hathnikund generally takes around two days to reach Delhi after being released upstream, although the travel time reduces once the river channel is already carrying substantial flow.

The rise has revived memories of the devastating 2023 floods, when the Yamuna reached a record 208.66 metres, inundating several

low-lying areas and disrupting normal life across parts of the Capital. However, officials stressed that the current situation is nowhere near those levels.