Woman tourist from Hungary robbed of cash, phone at Lodhi Road

New Delhi: A 57-year-old woman tourist from Hungary was mugged near Dayal Singh College on Sunday in broad daylight.



The Delhi Police received the information through a complaint registered by the victim at Lodhi Colony Police Station.

According to the police, the woman was enjoying a ride in an autorickshaw when her world suddenly turned upside down near Dayal Singh College.

Out of nowhere, two individuals on a motorcycle approached her autorickshaw from behind.

In a swift and audacious move, they snatched her bag, containing valuable possessions such as her mobile phone, cash amounting to Rs 12,000 and a bank card. She was travelling in an auto-rickshaw from Humayun’s Tomb to the Embassy, sending ripples of concern through the local community.

The traumatised victim could not provide any information about the registration number of the motorcycle used by the assailants, making identifying them all the more challenging for the authorities.

The police team along with the complainant arrived at the scene to investigate.

In light of the gravity of the situation and the available information, a case has been registered under sections 356, 379, and 34 of the Indian Penal Code.

The incident has left the community on edge, and residents are expressing concern about the safety of pedestrians and

commuters on Lodhi Road, especially during daylight hours.

Police authorities have assured the public that a comprehensive investigation is now underway to track down the culprits responsible for this audacious crime.

As the investigation unfolds, residents and commuters in the area are urged to remain vigilant and cooperate with law enforcement in any way possible.