Woman shot at by 3 people in Palam village

New Delhi: A woman was shot and critically injured by three individuals on Monday near Palam village here.



Police received the information from the hospital and a complaint was registered at the Palam village police station by the husband of the victim.

The victim is identified as Roshini (31), wife of Tara Chand resident of Sector 7, Dwarka, Delhi. She was admitted to Indira Gandhi Hospital in a very critical condition.

According to the police, the complainant alleged that three unidentified individuals had opened fire on his wife, causing her injuries.

The victim was rushed to Indira Gandhi Hospital following a gunshot injury.

However, upon arrival at the hospital, it was determined that her condition was critical, and she was subsequently referred to Safdarjung Hospital.

In response to the complaint, the police registered a case under Sections 307/34 of the Indian Penal Code and Section 27 of the Arms Act.

The investigation into the incident is currently ongoing, with authorities working to identify and apprehend the accused responsible for this heinous act.

The motive behind the attack and further details regarding the incident are expected to be revealed as the investigation progresses.