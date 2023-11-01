Woman killed in fire in Southwest Delhi house

New Delhi: A 48-year-old woman was choked to death while her husband and two sons were injured after a fire broke out at their residence in Palam in southwest Delhi early Tuesday morning, police said.

The family was sleeping when the fire broke out at the house in gali number 17 of Palam at about 2 am, police said.

Three fire tenders were pressed into service and it took three hours to control the fire. According to Delhi Fire Service (DFS), other family members were taken out with with the help of firemen and neighbours but one Renu Gupta remain trapped.

She was taken out only after the blaze was controlled, a DFS official said, and added the body was half charred.

Police said her husband Pappu Gupta and her two sons received minor burn injuries, and they were sent to a hospital. Prima facie the cause of the fire is suspected to be a short circuit. Further investigations are underway.