Woman killed as truck rams car at traffic signal

New Delhi: A 22-year-old woman was killed when a truck rammed her car at a traffic signal in Civil Lines which also left her brother fighting for his life.



The incident occurred near Chandgiram Akhada, within the vicinity of Civil Lines.

The victim, identified as Amandeep Kaur, was travelling alongside her brother, Manjeet Singh, 30, when their Maruti Suzuki car, driven by Harminder Singh of Hardev Nagar, Delhi, was stationary at a traffic signal behind a truck.

In the car were Harminder Singh and his maternal aunt Pushpa, Amandeep Kaur, and her sibling, who were positioned in the back seat and beside the driver’s seat, respectively. The four of them were travelling from Gurudwara Sisganj to Nehru Vihar.

Another truck rammed into their stationary vehicle from behind, reducing the car to a twisted wreck. The impact was so severe that Amandeep Kaur and Manjeet Singh suffered critical injuries. They were swiftly transported to the Sushrut Trauma Center for immediate medical attention. Tragically, Amandeep Kaur succumbed to her injuries upon arrival, while her brother is badly injured.

The truck driver responsible for the accident fled the scene promptly after the collision. Authorities at the Civil Lines police station registered a case against the absconding driver under Sections 279, 337, and 304A of the Indian Penal Code.

The investigation is in full swing, with law enforcement pursuing leads to locate the elusive driver. As the family grapples with losing a vibrant young life and rallies behind the hospitalised survivor, the community stands united in grief.