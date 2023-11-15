Woman killed, 5 jump from balconies as fire erupts at East Delhi building

New Delhi: A 55-year-old woman died while several residents jumped from the balconies in panic after a major fire broke out at a four-storey residential building in east Delhi’s Shakarpur area in the early hours on Tuesday.



The blaze started at 1 am in the parking area of the building housing around 40 people, officials said, adding nine people, including a fireman, were injured in the incident.

Personnel of the Delhi Fire Services (DFS) rescued 25 people, including a three-year-old boy, along with two pets and as many birds from the fire-ravaged building located in a narrow lane, they said.

Before the arrival of firemen, a man threw his three-year-old child from the balcony of his second-floor flat before jumping with his elder son and wife. While the man and his two children are in ICU of a hospital with severe injuries due to the fall, his wife is admitted to the RML Hospital with 40 per cent burn injuries, police said.

Another person jumped off the first floor of the building and fractured his leg, they said.

An FIR under sections 304-A (causing death by negligence) and 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) of the IPC has been registered.

The deceased woman, identified as Anita, succumbed to injuries at a hospital, the officials said, adding she was found lying on a couch in a room on the fourth floor of the building.

The DFS received a call at 1.05 am and the blaze was brought under control around 8.35 am.

A total of 17 fire tenders were deployed to douse the flames, they said, adding that CAT ambulances, a BSES team and a forensics team were also pressed into service.

“All those injured, including fireman Samay Singh, were rushed to LBS Hospital, GTB Hospital and Hedgewar Hospital. Initial inquiry revealed that the fire broke out due to a short circuit in the parking area. The fire started from the parking area and soon engulfed the first floor,” Deputy Commissioner of Police Amrutha Guguloth said.

Those who got injured in the incident included five men and four women, police said.

The residents who were rescued looked scared and their faces were covered with soot.

A senior DFS officer said that Anita was found lying on the couch during the rescue operation.

“Anita was lying on the couch when we reached the fourth floor. Two other persons were also lying in the house and we immediately took them to the hospital. Anita might have thought that someone would rescue her while lying near the main door of her flat, but unfortunately she died due to inhaling smoke,” the officer said.

Police said that they have started an investigation to find out if the building had proper fire safety system or not. Besides, forensic teams have collected evidence from the location to look into the incident from all angles, they said.