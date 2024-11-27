Woman held with ‘psychotropic substances’

NEW DELHI: A 53-year-old woman was arrested in Seemapuri, East Delhi, for allegedly selling psychotropic substances, police reported. Acting on a tip-off, a police team apprehended the suspect near Ardhak Marg, recovering 50 ml of Buprenorphine and 25 Pheniramine Maleate Avil injections.

The accused, Rihana from Kalander Colony, admitted sourcing the substances from a medical store in Loni, Ghaziabad, and selling them individually. A case was filed under

the NDPS Act.