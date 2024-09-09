Woman caught running on Metro track

New Delhi: A woman was found running on a metro track near the Rajendra Nagar Metro Station, police said on Saturday.

The act was captured on the mobile phone of a commuter, who put it on the social media.

In the video, three security personnel were seen running and a metro train coming from the opposite side standing on the track. The personnel then picked the woman and took her towards the platform. The police said the incident took place on Wednesday afternoon. The woman was found under stress. The security personnel deployed at the station caught her and handed over to the metro police, an official said.