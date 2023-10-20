Woman among 3 nabbed for robbing victims on dating app

New Delhi: The Cyber Cell of Gurugram Police has arrested a gang of three, including a woman, responsible for a string of incidents involving drugging and robbing victims who were targeted through an online dating app.



The police received the information about the incident through the complaint registered on October 10 at the DLF-phase 1 Gurugram Police Station.

The accused identified as Surbhi alias Sakshi alias Payal (32), a resident of Chawri Bazaar, Delhi, was apprehended on October 12 from her residence, while Sushil (30), a resident of Tronica City, district Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh, and Vishal (32), resident of Rura Achar wali Gali, Chawri Bazaar, were apprehended on October 15.

According to the police, the accused woman allegedly drugged and stole from an individual she met through a dating app.

During the interrogation, the accused confessed to a string of similar incidents.

The gang’s criminal activities date back to September 18, 2023, when they orchestrated their first known incident at the Dockyard Bar in Sector-47, Gurugram.

On that fateful night, the accused woman, Surbhi, along with her associates, spiked a victim’s drink in the bar’s parking area, subsequently robbing him of his mobile phone and ATM card.

In a brazen move, they withdrew substantial money from the victim’s bank account, a pattern that continued in their subsequent crimes. Similarly, on various dates in September and October, the group targeted individuals in different locations, including Nehru Place and Cyber Hub, using a similar modus operandi to steal valuable items, and cash, and conduct fraudulent transactions.

The police team, following due diligence, managed to recover several stolen items, including gold chains, electronic devices, and a sum of Rs 1,60,770 in cash.

The recovered evidence further corroborates the accusations against the accused trio. The accused were presented before the court on different dates, with the woman being sent to judicial custody.

Investigations into the allegations are ongoing, and the police are urging anyone who might have fallen victim to a similar crime to come forward and report their experience.

This recent string of thefts and fraud has once again raised concerns about the safety of individuals engaging in online interactions and the importance of exercising caution when meeting strangers.