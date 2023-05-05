When discredited politicians joined wrestlers’ protest its credibility eroded: Union Min Lekhi

New Delhi: Union Minister and BJP leader Meenakashi Lekhi on Thursday said the credibility of the wrestlers’ protest at Jantar Mantar eroded after “discredited” politicians joined it.



Hours after a scuffle allegedly broke out between the wrestlers and some police personnel late on Wednesday night, Lekhi in a press conference said the Centre was dealing with the wrestlers’ issue “very sensitively” and pointed out that the matter was in court.

“The government has a very sensitive approach towards the wrestlers and the women. We are very sensitive to this cause,” said the minister. She added that two committees were formed, the case was before the Supreme Court and an investigation was also underway.

“We are doing everything that needs to be done as per the law of the country,” the Union minister said. Assailing the AAP and its supremo Arvind Kejriwal, Lekhi claimed that the credibility of the wrestlers’ protest was being dented with “discredited” politicians reaching the dharna site.

“When people who are caught by the ED, who are involved in excise scam and facing heat over a ‘Sheesh Mahal’ of Rs 45 crore reach there the credibility of the dharna gets dented.”

Kejriwal had visited the wrestlers at Jantar Mantar and appealed to people from all over the country to reach there to extend their support to the grapplers.

Lekhi targeted Delhi chief minister Kejriwal, accusing him of committing “moral and legal wrongs” in the renovation of his official residence in Delhi. She alleged that Kejriwal arranged “seven-star facilities” for himself by spending Rs 45 crore on the renovation of his residence during the Covid pandemic.

She alleged that Kejriwal’s residence was renovated

in violation of Delhi Master Plan 2021 which forbids any construction activities without prior approvals as it was a heritage area. The approval of the Delhi Urban Arts Commission (DUAC) was also not sought, she claimed.