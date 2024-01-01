War of words between AAP and BJP on Ram temple consecration ceremony

New Delhi: A verbal clash unfolded between Delhi minister Saurabh Bharadwaj of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Delhi unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) regarding invitations to the consecration ceremony of the Ram



temple in Ayodhya scheduled for January 22.

Bharadwaj asserted that “the Ram Temple belongs to the entire country,” rejecting the BJP’s authority to

decide invitations. He emphasised that people have the right to attend the ceremony whenever they wish.

In response, Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor characterised Bharadwaj’s statement as “a sign of political frustration.” Kapoor clarified that the invitations were extended by the Ram Janam Bhumi Kshetra Trust, not the BJP, and that eminent personalities, including political leaders, were being invited.

Kapoor highlighted the historical stance of the AAP and other opposition parties, stating that they had opposed the construction of the Ram Mandir until four years ago. He expressed surprise at the controversy created by leaders of these parties over invitations to the consecration ceremony.

The exchange of words reflects the ongoing political dynamics surrounding the highly anticipated event. The consecration ceremony of the Ram temple in Ayodhya has garnered widespread attention and emotions, with various political figures expressing differing perspectives on the matter.

The Ram Janam Bhumi Kshetra Trust’s decision on invitations has become a point of contention, with political leaders from various parties sharing diverse opinions. The BJP has accused leaders, including those from the AAP, of adopting a contradictory stance by opposing the temple’s construction until a few years ago and now portraying themselves as devotees of Lord Ram.

As the date of the consecration ceremony approaches, the political discourse around the Ram temple remains intense, with discussions extending beyond religious and cultural dimensions to include political narratives and strategies.

The differing views articulated by leaders from the AAP and the BJP underscore the ongoing dialogue and debate surrounding this significant event in India’s cultural and religious landscape.