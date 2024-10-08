Wangchuk stays put at Ladakh Bhawan

NEW DELHI: Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk, who is on an indefinite fast to demand the inclusion of Ladakh in the Sixth Schedule, stayed put at the Ladakh Bhawan here on Monday with protesters claiming that they were denied permission to move to Jantar Mantar.

Wangchuk and his supporters marched to Delhi from Leh to press their demand and were detained at the capital’s Singhu border on September 30. The ‘Delhi Chalo Padyatra’ is being spearheaded by the Leh Apex Body (LAB).

The protesters were released by Delhi Police on the night of October 2.

On Sunday, Wangchuk stepped out of the Ladakh Bhawan around 4 pm and announced that he was going to sit on a fast.

An LAB member said on Monday that the authorities are yet to allow the protesters to move to an alternate site to continue their stir, so the fast will continue at

the Ladakh Bhawan.

In a brief interaction with the media on Sunday before starting his fast, Wangchuk said he and his supporters were forced to protest at the Ladakh Bhawan after they failed to find a venue for their stir.

The Ramon Magsaysay awardee said the protesters broke their fast that was started in detention after visiting Rajghat as they were assured of a meeting with the top leadership -- president, prime minister, or home minister -- but they had not yet been given an appointment, forcing them to sit on fast again.