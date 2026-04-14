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Walkathon to raise Parkinson’s awareness

BY Anamta Fatima14 April 2026 1:19 AM IST

NEW DELHI: All India Institute of Medical Sciences, New Delhi will host a ‘Walk for PD’ walkathon on April 18 at Jawahar Lal Auditorium to raise awareness about Parkinson’s disease.

Organised by its Neurology Department with the theme “Bridge the Care Gap,” the 7 a.m. event is open to the public with free but mandatory registration. Participants will receive T-shirts and refreshments, while experts stress the importance of early diagnosis, treatment and reducing stigma through community engagement.

Anamta Fatima

Anamta Fatima


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