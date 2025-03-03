"Viksit Delhi' Budget to have suggestions from every section of society": CM Rekha Gupta

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said on Monday that the Budget for 'Viksit Delhi' will be presented in the Assembly between March 24 and 26, in which the government will strive to take suggestions from all sections of the society. Addressing a press conference in the national capital on Monday, Chief Minister Gupta emphasized that the budget will be a 'Viksit Delhi' budget, prioritizing Delhi's development. "The Viksit Delhi Budget 2025-26 will be presented between March 24 and March 26. The government will strive to take all sections of society along for the development of Delhi, incorporating their suggestions," the chief minister said. Gupta said that "financial assistance for women, expansion of health services, promoting public transport, reducing pollution, cleaning the Yamuna, employment, welfare of senior citizens, and other important issues were part of our manifesto. Our aim now is to take into account the priorities of the people of Delhi and prepare the budget outline accordingly." "Instructions have been given to officials of all departments to include the suggestions of all stakeholders to increase public participation and incorporate them into the budget. To facilitate this, an email ([email protected]) and WhatsApp number (999962025) have been launched, allowing any citizen of Delhi to submit their suggestions," the Delhi chief minister said.

She further said that the government invited women's organisations on March 5 to include their suggestions in the Viksit Delhi budget. "On the same evening, we have invited people associated with the education sector. On March 6, we are inviting business and industrial organizations to present their suggestions. In this series, we will meet with all concerned citizens of Delhi to gather their suggestions. Our collective effort will be to ensure that this is a people's budget," the Delhi CM said. She further said that a discussion on the CAG report on health will be taken up for discussion today and all the Aam Aadmi Party's government scams will be exposed. "Today, in the house, we will discuss the CAG report on health, and all their scams will be exposed. The AAP has already been exposed before the people of Delhi. Today, everyone is witnessing how AAP deceived them. They came to Delhi wearing the cloak of honesty, but crossed every limit of dishonesty," CM Gupta said.