UNICEF, WHO laud govt’s water treatment system

: Officials from the UNICEF, World Health Organization (WHO) and central government along with Delhi Water minister Saurabh Bharadwaj, conducted an extensive inspection of Delhi’s Sonia Vihar and Wazirabad water treatment plants.

During their visit, they met with officials from the Delhi Jal Board at the Sonia Vihar Water Treatment Plant, where a detailed presentation unveiled the water treatment processes, sourcing methods, and the functioning of the board’s testing laboratories. Following a comprehensive review, the visiting officials praised the DJB for its water purification and distribution processes. Bharadwaj emphasised the significance of their visit, aiming to understand how the board successfully provides clean water to Delhi’s residents on a massive scale.

He highlighted that, “The Delhi Jal Board sources water from the Ganges, Yamuna, and groundwater, purifies it in their treatment plants, and efficiently delivers it to households.”

The minister also commended the board’s achievement in supplying clean water to Delhi residents, reaching every household. “Around 2.75 million Delhi households are connected to the extensive Delhi Jal Board water pipeline network, realising the government’s commitment to delivering clean water to every home in the city.”

During their visit, officials inspected the DJB’s accredited testing laboratories. Bharadwaj explained that, “The board operates approximately eight regional labs, with five meeting ISO standards and three accredited by NABL. These labs rigorously monitor water quality, safeguarding against contaminants like ammonia in the Yamuna river, which poses health risks.”

Officials from the Central government, UNICEF, and WHO lauded the DJB’s efficient water distribution

system, expressing their intention to explore similar models in their regions, benefiting millions of people.