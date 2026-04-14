Umar Khalid seeks review of Supreme Court bail rejection

NEW DELHI: Student activist Umar Khalid has moved the Supreme Court seeking a review of a verdict that denied him bail while observing that there were reasonable grounds to believe the allegations levelled against him in connection with the conspiracy behind the 2020 Delhi riots.

A bench of Justices Aravind Kumar and N V Anjaria was requested by senior advocate Kapil Sibal, who appeared in the court for Khalid, to list the review petition in open court.

Sibal said the matter is coming up for consideration before the judges in chambers on April 16 and they have filed an application for an open-court hearing.

Justice Kumar said, “We will look into the papers. If required, we will call it.”

According to the Supreme Court’s rules, review petitions are considered by judges who delivered a judgment or passed an order in chambers to remedy an apparent error or a resultant grave injustice that has been the consequence of a decision of the apex court. Parties seeking a review can request judges for an open-court hearing to rectify the grave injustice caused due to the decision under review.

On January 5, Besides Khalid, the top court had refused bail to Sharjeel Imam but granted it to five others, saying all the accused do not stand on the same footing.

The court denied bail to Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam, citing prima facie roles under UAPA in the 2020 Delhi riots. Others were granted conditional bail. It said trial delay alone does not justify bail, stressing differing levels of culpability.