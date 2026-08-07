Two held after ₹2.8L job scam leads police to mule accounts

New Delhi: The Delhi Police Cyber Cell has arrested two men for allegedly providing mule bank accounts to cyber fraud gangs involved in defrauding job seekers, officials said. The accused, identified as Dinesh, 21, and Vikas Siyag, 20, both from Jodhpur, Rajasthan, were arrested during an investigation into a Telegram-based part-time job and investment scam in which a Delhi resident was allegedly cheated of Rs 2.84 lakh.



The victim approached the Cyber Police Station on July 9, alleging that he was initially lured through a Telegram channel to complete online reviews for food delivery aggregator Foodpanda. He was later persuaded by another channel administrator, using the name “Gaurika Ojas”, to invest money in exchange for promised high returns.

The victim transferred Rs 2,84,100 through UPI and IMPS from his State Bank of India and Punjab National Bank accounts. An e-FIR was subsequently registered under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

During the investigation, police traced Rs 1 lakh to a Central Bank of India account in Jodhpur. The money trail led to cash withdrawals and purchases at ATMs and a petrol pump. Dinesh was arrested in Jodhpur on July 31, while Siyag was arrested based on his statement. Four mobile phones and a SIM card were recovered. The account was also linked to five other cybercrime cases.

Further investigation is underway to identify other gang members and verify the accused’s criminal records.