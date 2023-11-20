Two car thieves arrested, stolen vehicles recovered

New Delhi: The Crime Branch of Delhi Police has successfully arrested two key members of an interstate gang of auto-lifters with a cache of stolen vehicles.



The arrested accused were identified as Jaspreet Singh alias Khajan Singh alias Jassi (30), resident of Barkheda Pandey village, Udham Singh Nagar District, Uttarakhand, and Kamruddin alias Ushman (27), resident of Laxmipur Karai village, Moradabad District, Uttar Pradesh.

The operation, executed by the Cyber Cell Crime Branch of Delhi Police, was initiated after meticulous analysis of CCTV footage capturing the auto-theft incidents.

The team acted on secret information and a raid near Milan Apartment, IP Estate, Patparganj, Delhi, resulted in the apprehension of the two auto-lifters along with a stolen white Maruti Ertiga car.

During interrogation, the accused disclosed their involvement in over 15 recent car thefts in Delhi-NCR, collaborating with associates named Faisal, Boby, Javed, Arif, and Dilshad.

The technique involved meticulous reconnaissance of unguarded areas, particularly service roads, where vehicles were parked without adequate security.

The thieves targeted high-end luxury cars and bikes, breaking the side quarter glass of windows and using master keys to open steering locks.

The stolen vehicles were then taken to bordering areas of Delhi and subsequently sold in eastern Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and Guwahati.

A total of seven luxury cars, three bikes, and

master keys were recovered in multiple raids across Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, and Uttarakhand.

The recovered vehicles, including a Maruti Suzuki Baleno, Maruti Ertiga, Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, Hyundai I10, Yamaha MT-15, and Bajaj Pulsar motorcycles, were linked to various FIRs in different police stations.

Both Jaspreet Singh and Kamruddin had prior criminal records, with Jaspreet involved in five cases and Kamruddin in six cases before their latest arrest. The former worked as a helper and cleaner on trucks, while the latter, a school dropout, had previously worked as a driver in Dubai.

The duo initiated their criminal activities in 2021, stealing vehicles for financial gains.