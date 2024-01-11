Trio nabbed for cheating woman through hypnosis

The Delhi Police has apprehended a trio of cheats including two women involved in cheating people through hypnosis.

The police received the information about the incident through a complaint registered at Hauz Khas Police Station.

The arrested accused was identified as Praveen (22) son of Daya Ram, while the others were identified as two women aged 25 and 35, all accused were residents of Raghubir Nagar, New Delhi.

According to the police, the incident that led to the police action occurred on January 4, when a woman fell victim to a hypnotic scam in the South Ex-II area. The victim reported that while her mother was at a park behind the Mother Dairy booth, unknown individuals hypnotised her and made away with her earrings, ring, and Rs 3,000 in cash.

Acting promptly, the police registered a case under relevant sections and initiated a thorough investigation.

Realising the gravity of the offence, a joint team of Hauz Khas Police Station and Malviya Nagar Police Station of the Delhi Police was formed to crack the case.

The team meticulously analysed CCTV footage and gathered information from local sources, ultimately receiving a tip that the accused would be near AIIMS, Gate No 2.

Swiftly responding to the tip, the alert police personnel laid a trap near AIIMS, Gate No 2, leading to the successful apprehension of the three suspects - Praveen and two women. Subsequently, a search revealed the recovery of Rs 10,057 in cash.

The arrest was made on Wednesday, and during the operation, a total of Rs 10,057 in cash, believed to be the proceeds of the crime, was successfully recovered. The arrested individuals were identified, and their involvement in the reported incident was confirmed. The primary accused, Praveen, had a history of involvement in four prior cases, including cases registered at the Police Stations of Sarai Rohila, Malviya Nagar, Najafgarh, and Ambedkar Nagar.