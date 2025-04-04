They are opposing for sake of opposition: DU V-C on three-language formula, NEP implementation

NEW DELHI: Delhi University Vice-Chancellor Yogesh Singh has strongly defended the three-language formula proposed under the National Education Policy (NEP), dismissing criticism as politically motivated.

Singh said opposition to the policy is not based on academic concerns but rather on resistance to necessary educational reforms.

“The National Education Policy emphasises three languages -- one is the mother tongue, and students can choose any two other languages. The focus remains on the mother tongue, but the choice is open,” Singh told PTI.

“There is no reason for unnecessary fear in southern India. Students should be free to select languages as per their expectations and choices. This policy is meant to empower students, not impose any language on them. It provides flexibility and broader linguistic exposure, which is beneficial in today’s globalised world,” he said. New things are happening in the country’s education system and this is a change, he said, adding that at times, it is difficult to accept the change because it also comes with a cost.

Clarifying a common misconception, Singh highlighted the distinction between the medium of instruction and language study.

“The Delhi University admits students from across the country. Here, students take English as the medium of instruction and in some courses, Hindi is available as well. However, if a student wants to study in a language like Gujarati, Marathi or Kannada, we do not have the facilities to provide that. But universities in Karnataka, Maharashtra or Gujarat will offer these facilities. Students should go where such options are available,” he explained.

He stressed that limiting students’ choices is detrimental to their academic growth. “In the past, we restricted choices because we lacked the infrastructure. Now, with India making significant strides in higher education, there is no need for such limitations,” Singh said. He strongly criticised those opposing the three-language formula without substantial reasoning. “When we are not forcing students to study a particular language, there is no question of opposing it unnecessarily. They are opposing for the sake of opposition. I do not see any merit in that argument,” he asserted. Beyond the language debate, Singh praised the NEP as a landmark reform that shifts focus from rote learning to skill development, critical thinking and interdisciplinary education.

“The National Education Policy is one of the most progressive frameworks India has seen in decades. It moves away from rote learning and focuses on holistic development,” he said. The policy also advocates for greater integration of technology in education, a shift that Singh believes is crucial. “Technology-driven learning, digital resources and blended teaching methods will redefine education. Universities must adapt to these changes to stay relevant,” he said.

While some critics question the NEP’s implementation, Singh dismissed concerns as premature, emphasising its long-term benefits.

He reaffirmed that the policy promotes linguistic diversity by allowing regional languages in primary education without imposing restrictions. Singh expressed confidence that the NEP will enhance India’s education system, making it globally competitive while preserving cultural and linguistic heritage.