Supreme Court upholds distinct status of judicial services, directs uniform pay across all states

The Supreme Court, in a significant ruling, emphasised the unique role of the judiciary and differentiated it from other government service. This distinction formed the basis for rejecting arguments advocating for equivalent pay between judicial officers and other government officials.

The decision came in response to the All India Judges Association case, where the Court directed states to implement the recommendations of the Second National Judicial Pay Commission (SNJPC) regarding judicial pay and allowances.

Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud, speaking for the bench, underscored the distinct functions and responsibilities of judges: "Judges are not comparable with the administrative executive. They discharge sovereign judicial power, similar to the Council of Ministers, and unlike clerical staff or administrative officers who carry out executive decisions. Judicial officers stand alongside political executives and the legislature, not alongside government staff."

The judgment firmly rejected claims of pay equivalence: "Equating judicial service with other state offices is inappropriate. The duties, restrictions, and limitations affecting judges throughout their careers fundamentally differ from those in other services."

The outlook draws upon earlier observations made in May 2023 within the same case: "Separation of powers necessitates distinct treatment for judicial officers compared to legislative and executive staff. Judges are not State employees; they hold public office and wield sovereign judicial power. In this sense, they are comparable only to legislators and ministers. Parity with legislative and executive staff cannot be claimed by judicial officers."

Further, the Court dismissed arguments for varied service conditions across states: "We have categorically upheld the need for uniform service conditions for judicial officers throughout India. Claims that individual state rules should govern pay and allowances lack merit."

This position aligns with the May 2023 statement: "India's unified judiciary under the Constitution demands equivalent service conditions for judges across states. This ensures a uniform, effective, and efficient judicial system. To maintain the judiciary's high performance, qualified and capable judges must be provided with suitable incentives and career prospects."

Recognising the crucial role of judicial independence in upholding public trust and the rule of law, the Court on Wednesday also directed the constitution of two-judge committees in each high court. These committees will oversee the implementation of orders regarding pay, pension, and other retirement benefits for judicial officers, as per the Second National Judicial Pay Commission (SNJPC) recommendations.

CJI Chandrachud, leading a bench with Justices JB Pardiwala and Manoj Misra, emphasised the importance of ensuring judges' financial security and dignity, both during and after their service. "Maintaining dignified service conditions is vital for attracting talent and sustaining a robust judiciary," the bench stated.

Expressing concern about the eight-year delay in finalising judicial officers’ service conditions while other services received revisions as far back as 2016, the court underscored the plight of retired judges and their families awaiting resolutions.

The SNJPC recommendations encompass pay structure, pension, family pension, allowances, and establishing a permanent mechanism for handling service conditions in the district judiciary. To effectively implement these recommendations and court orders, the apex court deemed it necessary to establish a framework within each high court.

Therefore, the order directed the formation of a “Committee for Service Conditions of the District Judiciary” (CSCDJ) in each high court.

The committee will comprise two high court judges, one with prior district judiciary experience, the Law Secretary/Legal Remembrancer, and a nominated retired district judge as a nodal officer. The committee’s chairperson, the most senior nominated judge, may include state government officials for relevant discussions and decisions.

Furthermore, the CSCDJ’s responsibilities encompass monitoring the commission’s recommendations’ proper execution, developing archival mechanisms for recording judicial service conditions, and ensuring adequate healthcare facilities for judicial officers. If necessary medical care isn’t available within the district, the committee may allow treatment at an empanelled hospital elsewhere.

Addressing judicial officers residing outside their respective states, the committee has the flexibility to consider empanelling hospitals in other states for medical care. The court mandated the timely disbursement of pending salary arrears, pensions, and allowances to judicial officers and their families by February 29, 2024.

Additionally, each high court committee must submit a comprehensive report to the Supreme Court by April 7, 2024, through their respective Registrar General.