Supreme Court raps MCD for demolishing public library

New Delhi: The Supreme Court came down heavily on the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) on Monday for demolishing a building that housed a public library, without giving a

chance to the affected party to seek relief, and said “there is no divine power which can wake you up”.

The first Delhi Public Library (DPL) was started by then prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru near the

Old Delhi railway station in 1951.

Infuriated, a bench of Justices Surya Kant and Ujjal Bhuyan questioned how could the civic body demolish the building that housed the DPL since 1954, without waiting for the parties to approach the apex court.

“For years, people have tried to wake you up but to no avail. There is no divine power which can wake you up. But in this case, within a week, you acted lightning fast and demolished the building. We will not only order an investigation but will also direct for restitution of the building, if any wrongdoing is found,” the bench warned the counsel appearing in the court on behalf of the civic body.

The bench noted that the Delhi High Court passed an order on September 10, 2018 in the matter and without even giving a breathing

time to the tenants and other occupants of the building to approach the top court, the MCD demolished the building at 8:30 am on September 18, 2018.

It said on September 18, 2018, the apex court ordered that status quo be maintained regarding the building that housed the library and faced the threat of demolition due to its dilapidated condition.

The bench said strangely, during the hearing, the counsel for the MCD maintained that the civic body had not caused the demolition.

It said the building owner has brought to the court’s notice a picture that shows an executive engineer of the MCD arriving with heavy machinery to demolish the structure.

“Let show-cause notice be issued to the MCD and respondent number 2 (M/s Dimple Enterprise) to explain on whose orders the demolition exercise was carried out,” the bench said.

It said the court needs to know what were the hidden circumstances for which the MCD denied the party the right to approach the apex court.